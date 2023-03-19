Competition Bureau
Image courtesy of the Competition Bureau

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Competition Bureau (CB) anti-trust lawyers suggested that Parliament widen the definition of misleading advertising in the Competition Act.

A CB report, The Future Of Competition Policy In Canada, recommends the change after a 2012 Supreme Court decision that advertising which creates a false “general impression” is improper.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

I wonder if that would also cover the false(lies) and slanderous material in the recent NDP provincial election ads?

