Stephen Harper

Former prime minister Stephen Harper said the Reform Party was a byproduct of the time. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

The Canada Strong and Free Network (CSFN) will be presenting the Harper Economic Forum at the Albany Club in Toronto on Oct. 5. 

“We are delighted to continue working with Prime Minister [Stephen] Harper to grow the Canada Strong and Free Network across Canada,” said CSFN Chair Michael Binnion in a Thursday press release. 

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Harper . . . easily the Best PM since John D in the early 60s . . .

The Ignorant Class in Canada voted for MJ & for the other Dope Justin, easily worst Crime Minister in Cdn. History . . . then repeated the process 2 Xs after that.

Today Canada is Broke, in Recession and Circling the friggin Drain.

Yet the "Ignorant Class" is still holding out their hands expecting more Grift . . .

nakai95
nakai95

Best Canadian Prime Minister in my lifetime, I am in my 60's.

