Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Canada Strong and Free Network (CSFN) will be presenting the Harper Economic Forum at the Albany Club in Toronto on Oct. 5.
“We are delighted to continue working with Prime Minister [Stephen] Harper to grow the Canada Strong and Free Network across Canada,” said CSFN Chair Michael Binnion in a Thursday press release.
“Mr. Harper brings unique insights and experience to our organization, as a uniting leader in Canada’s conservative movement and a leading thinker on global economic policy.”
The CSFN said Harper will serve as the headline speaker.
This milestone moment for the CSFN occurs on the 30th anniversary of the Reform Party electing a wave of new MPs in the 1993 election. Former Reform leader Preston Manning and Harper shared a stage together at the CSFN National Conference in March.
Former finance minister and CSFN Director, Joe Oliver, noted the significance of the event being held in Toronto.
“Toronto’s business community is eager to understand global economic trends and how they might impact Canadian industries,” said Oliver.
“The Canada Strong and Free Network is a leading national organization and we look forward to hosting executives, entrepreneurs and Canadians from all walks of life.”
Harper said at the CSFN National Conference in March the Reform Party played a major role in making the Conservative Party what it is now.
Harper . . . easily the Best PM since John D in the early 60s . . .
The Ignorant Class in Canada voted for MJ & for the other Dope Justin, easily worst Crime Minister in Cdn. History . . . then repeated the process 2 Xs after that.
Today Canada is Broke, in Recession and Circling the friggin Drain.
Yet the "Ignorant Class" is still holding out their hands expecting more Grift . . .
Best Canadian Prime Minister in my lifetime, I am in my 60's.
