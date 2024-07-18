Conservatives blast Trudeau over carbon tax costing average worker $6,700 per year

The Conservatives said a report conducted by the Fraser Institute indicates the carbon tax is an expensive scam. The Fraser Institute found the carbon tax will cost the average Canadian worker $6,700 by 2030. “Nobody can afford this,” said the Conservatives in a Thursday statement. The Fraser Institute said the carbon tax will lead to 164,000 fewer jobs. It added it will reduce Canada’s GDP by 6.2% by 2030. Instead of providing Canadians with relief, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided to hike his carbon tax by 23% in April. The Liberals justified this by saying the carbon tax was making Canadians better off, but the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) has said otherwise. While the Liberals argued the carbon tax would be beneficial, the PBO said it will cost Canadians more than they get back in rebates. The Canadian government’s data showed the carbon tax will cost $30.5 billion per year by 2030. The Conservatives concluded by saying Trudeau’s carbon tax “has never been an environmental plan.” “It’s a tax plan that forces working Canadians to pay for the Liberal government’s out of control spending,” it said. “Only Common Sense Conservatives will axe the tax and bring home powerful cheques for working Canadians.” Four Conservative MPs said in April it had been 147 days since the House of Commons Environment Committee (CEC) ordered Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault to release the Canadian government’s carbon tax analysis. READ MORE: Conservative MPs call for Guilbeault to release carbon tax dataDespite passing three separate motions, Guilbeault defied the CEC and refused to hand over this information. “This constitutes a breach of parliamentary privilege,” said the Conservative MPs.