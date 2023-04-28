Frontier Teck project

Conservatives said Swiss mining company Glencore’s proposed takeover of Canadian rival Teck Resources would be devastating for communities across the country. 

“A Poilievre government would bring home Canadian jobs by using the Investment Canada Act to stop this hostile foreign takeover and take into account Glencore’s previous unethical behaviour,” said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre in a Thursday press release. 

PersonOne
Thank heaven one political party is concerns about Canadian citizens

