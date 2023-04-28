Conservatives said Swiss mining company Glencore’s proposed takeover of Canadian rival Teck Resources would be devastating for communities across the country.
“A Poilievre government would bring home Canadian jobs by using the Investment Canada Act to stop this hostile foreign takeover and take into account Glencore’s previous unethical behaviour,” said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre in a Thursday press release.
“A serious Conservative government that is focused on creating jobs, protecting our supply chain, and supporting environmentally responsible companies will make clear that actions like Glencore’s are unacceptable.”
The release said thousands of Canadian jobs would be at risk, supply chains are threatened, and Teck’s commitment to producing environmentally responsible steel making coal and zinc would be lost. If Glencore’s acquisition is successful, Canada would lose the last remaining mining company owned and headquartered in the country.
“Thousands of Canadian jobs depend upon Teck Resources survival as a Canadian-owned and operated business,” said Conservative MP Rick Perkins (South Shore-St. Margarets, NS).
“Conservatives will keep strong mining jobs in Canada, rather than allowing an ethically compromised company from shipping these jobs overseas.”
Glencore has been fined for exploitive mining practices, where they deplete assets while avoiding environmental cleanup requirements. A Poilievre government will ensure foreign companies which engage in corruption will not be given control of Canadian mining.
Conservative MP Rob Morrison (Kootenay-Columbia, BC) said his constituency depends on the jobs and economic benefits Teck provides.
Morrison alleged Glencore’s takeover will “threaten the livelihoods of thousands of my constituents and damages our reputation of responsible and sustainable resource extraction.”
“The Trudeau government must put and end to this forced acquisition,” he said.
Poilievre concluded by saying Canada “needs a government that is committed to creating and supporting Canadian jobs.”
“A Poilievre government will protect Canadian jobs from hostile foreign takeovers and will bring home powerful paycheques for working Canadians,” he said.
A trio of Canadian cabinet ministers said Monday they were watching the outcome of a takeover battle for Teck Resources by Glencore.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Industry Minister Francois-Phillipe Champagne penned a letter to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade offering, assuring it the Canadian government is committed to seeing the company maintain its presence.
“We need companies like Teck here in Canada, companies with a strong commitment to Canada,” said Freeland.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Thank heaven one political party is concerns about Canadian citizens
