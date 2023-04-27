Construction workers

The leaders of various construction associations asked Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley to clarify two policy changes she promised. 

“We are concerned if implemented, these changes could increase taxpayer costs and limit the access of thousands of Alberta companies and construction workers to public and private projects, during a critical time when demand for their skills is at an all-time high,” said the three leaders in a Wednesday letter to Notley. 

