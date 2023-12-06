Business

Consumer debt hits record high of $2.4 trillion; delinquencies on the rise

Canadian consumer debt stands at $2.4 trillion compared to $2.1 trillion for the federal government.
Canadian consumer debt stands at $2.4 trillion compared to $2.1 trillion for the federal government.Western Standard files
Loading content, please wait...
Credit Card
Credit Card Debt
Consumer Products

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news