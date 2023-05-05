Electrical grid
Image courtesy CBC

When UCP candidates Brian Jean and Rebecca Shaw accused the NDP of making the “most expensive” political promise in Alberta history it was predicated on some creative interpretation of some pretty hard facts. 

At an elaborately staged press conference in front of a power substation in south Calgary on Wednesday, they accused NDP leader Rachel Notley of making a promise to decarbonize Alberta’s electrical grid by 2035 at a cost of $87 billion to Albertans. 

Jean and Schulz

UCP candidates Rebecca Schulz and Brian Jean at a press conference in Calgary Wednesday.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Left Coast
Left Coast

The IPCC's perversion of science

The IPCC's Synthesis Report severely distorts science to advance a corrupt political agenda.

Insofar as a climate report addresses the overall state of the world, it should acknowledge that human life has never been better. E.g., extreme poverty (~$2/day) plummeted from 42% in 1980 to <10% today. And it should recognize fossil-fueled industrialization as a root cause.6

The IPCC's “Current Status and Trends” 100% falsely portrays fossil fuels as making climate, and life, worse than ever, even though they’ve made both better: “Climate change has adversely affected human physical health globally… and is contributing to humanitarian crises.”

Any honest “Current Status and Trends” on climate would also acknowledge the impressively stable level of economic losses from climate—vs. an expected catastrophic increase–despite the increasing accumulation of wealth in disaster-prone spots like coastal areas.7

https://alexepstein.substack.com/p/the-ipccs-perversion-of-science?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

DonSharpe
DonSharpe

This is a foolish discussion to even be having, further beclowned by your interpretation of 'direct cost to Albertans'. Decarbonization of the Economy and delaminatination of your Spouse are equally ridiculous statements, neither is possible and any attempt will bring only ruin. Can we stop letting these bleating eco-radicals push the rest of us around, please?

PersonOne
PersonOne

Whatever the cost, it will be high, and we the Alberta citizens will pay through the nose.

Left Coast
Left Coast

De-Karbonizing the Electrical Grid ?

Is complete insanity . . . what does that even mean and what will be the benefit to the Taxpayer? The Taxpayer will get the Bill . . . for 10s of Billions with of course zero Benefits, except higher Utility Rates & Taxes.

There is NOTHING known today to replace Oil & Gas . . . certainly not Windmills, Toxic Solar Panels or even more Toxic Batteries. ALL made in China of course with Coal Generated Electricity & mega Tonnes of Bunker Fuel to get the stuff to Canada.

Somehow a Million + Albertans are going to save the planet by going broke with this Net Zero Unobtainium nonsense . . .

You only become "Net Zero" after you die . . . and given the Experimental VAX rollout . . . that may have been the plan all along !

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

but they will be huge...and not worthwhile, as CO2 has never been nor ever will be the problem...

