When UCP candidates Brian Jean and Rebecca Shaw accused the NDP of making the “most expensive” political promise in Alberta history it was predicated on some creative interpretation of some pretty hard facts.
At an elaborately staged press conference in front of a power substation in south Calgary on Wednesday, they accused NDP leader Rachel Notley of making a promise to decarbonize Alberta’s electrical grid by 2035 at a cost of $87 billion to Albertans.
They presented huge numbers and accused Notley of signing on to “an unreasonable policy that will hurt not only the energy sector but every single Alberta family and business.”
There was only one problem: it all depends on how one looks at those numbers and how they’re calculated and then interpreted. And like all things political, that varies.
The UCP numbers were based on a report from the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) — which actually manages the grid — that projected a $52 billion capital cost to bring Alberta’s electricity system in line with the federal Liberal government’s net-zero by 2035 pledge.
Then they added an additional $35 billion in potential economic impacts as determined by independent macroeconomics firm Navius Research to come up with an eye-popping number of $87 billion, which indeed would have made it the most expensive election promise in Alberta history.
Within hours, Navius tweeted out its numbers had been “misrepresented” by the media — and they were. Navius insisted those numbers were supplementary to AESO’s $52 billion figure and amount to about 0.03% of Alberta’s annual gross domestic product out to 2040, not 2035.
Then there’s the issue of whether it’s appropriate to simply add them up and come up with an omnibus figure that neatly sums it up.
A quick analogy: If you own a bridge that costs a billion dollars to build and it falls down, it costs a billion to rebuild. You’ve lost two billion dollars. That’s the AESO number. Then you have to add in the billion dollars in lost revenue it cost while it was being rebuilt. That’s the Navius number, and it adds up to three billion.
The question is whether it’s a direct cost to Albertans? The answer is no, it’s not a direct cost at all. Industry and the companies that produce and sell electricity will pay the $52 billion, not taxpayers — although those costs will ultimately be recouped in the form of higher electricity rates.
Likewise, the $32 billion economic impact won’t be directly borne by taxpayers, although it may indeed result in higher taxes, lower revenue, and a reduction in economic activity — less disposable income — that will ultimately be felt by everybody in the province.
And those aren’t hard and fast numbers, which are further subject to assumptions that may or may not come to pass. Looking out five, ten or even 20 years is by definition ‘forward looking information’ that comes with a certain amount of risk. They could be more — or less — than forecast depending on a lot of variables including macroeconomic conditions and the impact of other government policies such as the carbon tax, which is expected to more than double by 2035.
The question is whether it’s fair or even reasonable to attribute them to a single policy promise. For those who lean UCP then there’s a strong chance it does; NDP supporters are just as likely to dispute it on the same grounds.
Representatives from the UCP who contacted the Western Standard agreed that it’s a reasonable debate to have. While they stuck by their $87 billion figure, they also agreed that the overall impact on the Alberta economy is literally, up in the air. They faulted their messaging for the confusion.
"We could have handled it better," said the UCP official.
Similarly, at a press conference in Calgary Thursday, Rachel Notley said she had seen the AESO numbers and questioned their validity. She thinks AESO has overestimated the true cost of renewable energy by as much as 100% which throws all the ensuing estimates out of whack. When asked how much she thinks it will cost to reach net-zero, she replied it would be a net economic gain owing to the number of jobs created and an unquantified contribution from efficiency and innovation.
It’s enough to make any economist’s — much less any ordinary voters’ — head spin.
To the UCP’s credit, however, decarbonizing the grid by 2035 is an issue that affects not just Alberta but other provinces like Saskatchewan who also rely on fossil fuel to generate power. Beyond any doubt, it will lead to higher electricity costs. That part is indeed unreasonable and unnecessary given that Canada is under no obligation to reach net zero until 2050, regardless of what the federal government says.
As for the NDP, no it isn’t an $87 billion campaign promise by any measure. It all comes down to how you slice it, and they’re slicing oranges to the UCP’s apples.
(5) comments
The IPCC's perversion of science
The IPCC's Synthesis Report severely distorts science to advance a corrupt political agenda.
Insofar as a climate report addresses the overall state of the world, it should acknowledge that human life has never been better. E.g., extreme poverty (~$2/day) plummeted from 42% in 1980 to <10% today. And it should recognize fossil-fueled industrialization as a root cause.6
The IPCC's “Current Status and Trends” 100% falsely portrays fossil fuels as making climate, and life, worse than ever, even though they’ve made both better: “Climate change has adversely affected human physical health globally… and is contributing to humanitarian crises.”
Any honest “Current Status and Trends” on climate would also acknowledge the impressively stable level of economic losses from climate—vs. an expected catastrophic increase–despite the increasing accumulation of wealth in disaster-prone spots like coastal areas.7
https://alexepstein.substack.com/p/the-ipccs-perversion-of-science?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
This is a foolish discussion to even be having, further beclowned by your interpretation of 'direct cost to Albertans'. Decarbonization of the Economy and delaminatination of your Spouse are equally ridiculous statements, neither is possible and any attempt will bring only ruin. Can we stop letting these bleating eco-radicals push the rest of us around, please?
Whatever the cost, it will be high, and we the Alberta citizens will pay through the nose.
De-Karbonizing the Electrical Grid ?
Is complete insanity . . . what does that even mean and what will be the benefit to the Taxpayer? The Taxpayer will get the Bill . . . for 10s of Billions with of course zero Benefits, except higher Utility Rates & Taxes.
There is NOTHING known today to replace Oil & Gas . . . certainly not Windmills, Toxic Solar Panels or even more Toxic Batteries. ALL made in China of course with Coal Generated Electricity & mega Tonnes of Bunker Fuel to get the stuff to Canada.
Somehow a Million + Albertans are going to save the planet by going broke with this Net Zero Unobtainium nonsense . . .
You only become "Net Zero" after you die . . . and given the Experimental VAX rollout . . . that may have been the plan all along !
but they will be huge...and not worthwhile, as CO2 has never been nor ever will be the problem...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.