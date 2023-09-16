Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau

 Courtesy CPAC/YouTube

For the second time, the Trudeau government has extended the deadline for repayment on $49.2 billion worth of interest-free pandemic loans for small businesses, announced on Thursday.

The loans, which were initially expected to be repaid by December 31, 2022, now have an extended repayment deadline of December 31, 2024.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest1498
guest1498

Is December 31, 2024 the new deadline to repay and still have 1/3 forgiven? Or is it just the deadline to repay? Last I heard, January 18, 2024 is the new deadline for still having 1/3 forgiveness.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.