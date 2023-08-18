Connaught Building

The Connaught Building is a historic office building in Ottawa, owned by Public Works and Government Services Canada and housing the Canada Revenue Agency. 

 Courtesy Michel Rathwell/Wikimedia Commons

Records show the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) questioned accountants whether they would report small businesses which do not pay their taxes, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“Very few were interested in the establishment of a system by which tax intermediaries or business owners and operators would report to the Canada Revenue Agency on those they believed might be participating in the underground economy,” said Strategic Counsel researchers in a report. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

When are charges going to be laid against the thousands of Ottawa CRA employees who defrauded the CERB system? They have the unmitigated gaul to ask private citizens to spy for their corrupt system?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.