The CRTC initiated a public consultation in response to a complaint filed by a sexual minorities rights group to prohibit Fox News from being included in cable packages in Canada.

Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson

Individuals and organizations can share their opinions and feedback on the CRTC website until June 2.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Straight Shooter
The pedophile cult that runs Canada and the planet doesn't want the slaves to know how satanic, sick and twisted they are.

Gotta hide it all from the slaves.

Delby
The CRTC has no business banning anyone or any organization. In fact, the CRTC should not even exist. the CRTC are simply another hatchet for use by government to remove what government doesn't like.

mountainrain
That’s no reason to ban Fox News. If something has been incorrectly stated or opinionated, bring it forward in debate.

Woodrow George
C-11 at work. Just the beginning, folks.

Strong&Free
Why do the lunatics care what Tucker (or anyone) says, when they themselves pretend that words have no fixed meaning?

dave_656
Radical trans activists literally threaten to kill people who don't agree with their views. Oh, and they have killed people. Their putrid ways are backfiring on them big-time. They shouldn't have poked the bear.

private property
The left can't have a discussion about a subject, they must ban everyone who disagrees with ever changing beliefs (strategy for power). 100 million dead in 20th century.

