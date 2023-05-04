The CRTC initiated a public consultation in response to a complaint filed by a sexual minorities rights group to prohibit Fox News from being included in cable packages in Canada.
Individuals and organizations can share their opinions and feedback on the CRTC website until June 2.
In April, Egale Canada announced it planned to file a CRTC application to have Fox News banned due to the “false and horrifying claims” about transgender people by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
After a March episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Egale Canada released an open letter in which they accused Fox News of attempting to incite “hatred and violence against 2SLGBTQI communities, particularly those who are two-spirit, trans, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming (2STNBGN).”
Egale Canada's open letter stated Tucker Carlson made false statements about the minority communities, portraying them as violent and hazardous.
According to the letter, the segment was designed to incite animosity and aggression against minority individuals through false allegations.
Helen Kennedy, the executive director of Egale Canada, wrote the letter.
“During the segment, Carlson made the inflammatory and false claim that trans people are ‘targeting’ Christians,” said Kennedy.
“To position trans people in existential opposition to Christianity is an incitement of violence against trans people that is plain to any viewer.”
Egale Canada's letter accused Carlson of making false claims about the minority communities, painting them as violent, and inciting hostility against them through misinformation “including that trans people are given preferential treatment in employment and other opportunities.”
Following Egale Canada's request in early April, Carlson parted ways with Fox News.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(7) comments
The pedophile cult that runs Canada and the planet doesn't want the slaves to know how satanic, sick and twisted they are.
Gotta hide it all from the slaves.
The CRTC has no business banning anyone or any organization. In fact, the CRTC should not even exist. the CRTC are simply another hatchet for use by government to remove what government doesn't like.
That’s no reason to ban Fox News. If something has been incorrectly stated or opinionated, bring it forward in debate.
C-11 at work. Just the beginning, folks.
Why do the lunatics care what Tucker (or anyone) says, when they themselves pretend that words have no fixed meaning?
Radical trans activists literally threaten to kill people who don't agree with their views. Oh, and they have killed people. Their putrid ways are backfiring on them big-time. They shouldn't have poked the bear.
The left can't have a discussion about a subject, they must ban everyone who disagrees with ever changing beliefs (strategy for power). 100 million dead in 20th century.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.