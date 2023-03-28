Crypto

Canada’s crypto king kidnapped and tortured after scam.

It reads like a modern cautionary crime thriller, replete with cars, cash and millions in stolen crypto-currency. It would be crazy if it weren’t true.

Canada’s self proclaimed “Crypto King” Aiden Pletertsky was allegedly tortured, and kidnapped for ransom after bilking investors out of $25 million dollars of digital booty, according to Ontario Superior Court of Justice documents.

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

Left Coast
Left Coast

"Pleterski spent $15.9 million on his personal lifestyle" . . . .

kind of reminds me of our Crime Minister . . . . no?

Canada's own Mini Madoff . . . .

