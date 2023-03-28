It reads like a modern cautionary crime thriller, replete with cars, cash and millions in stolen crypto-currency. It would be crazy if it weren’t true.
Canada’s self proclaimed “Crypto King” Aiden Pletertsky was allegedly tortured, and kidnapped for ransom after bilking investors out of $25 million dollars of digital booty, according to Ontario Superior Court of Justice documents.
According to the filing, the 23-year-old operated an investment scheme on behalf of a pool of investors that centreed on cryptocurrency and foreign exchange positions.
“Pleterski spent $15.9 million on his personal lifestyle including the purchase of exotic vehicles, renting private jets, elaborate vacations, etc. which equates to approximately 38% of the money he raised from investors.”
The company was forced into bankruptcy proceedings last August and the latest court documents were filed on March 14.
Those are just filed claims. Of the $41.5 million he allegedly received, Pleterski only invested about $670,000 in legitimate assets, according to the court filing, or less than 2% of all proceeds.
Bankruptcy trustees appointed by the court are further “negotiating settlements with auto dealers with respect to vehicles leased by Pleterski, and monetizing Pleterski’s other assets” including “a Ferrari, four Audis, three Lamborghinis, three McLarens, a Land Rover, and a BMW.”
In December, 2022 Pleterski was subsequently kidnapped and tortured by disgruntled investors who drove him around Southern Ontario for three days and beat him according to testimony from his father, Dragan Pleterski. According to court documents he allegedly asked his landlord to come up with $3 million to secure his release.
It’s not clear if the sum was ultimately paid before filing a report to the Toronto Police Service or if the perpetrators have been charged.
Pleterski had told investors he would pool their money together and invest it in cryptocurrency and foreign exchange positions.
According to testimony, trouble began in November 2021 when he lost large sums after crypto markets tanked from all-time highs. In an attempt to make that money back Pleterski doubled down on risky bets and incurred greater losses.
“I guess you could say greed took over,” he testified. “I was trying to make returns that obviously weren't feasible or weren't necessarily possible at the time, and it just caused more losses.”
Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston.
"Pleterski spent $15.9 million on his personal lifestyle" . . . .
kind of reminds me of our Crime Minister . . . . no?
Canada's own Mini Madoff . . . .
