Scott Moe Purple Tie
Image by Christopher Oldcorn

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) asked the Saskatchewan government to reverse the small business tax rate increase of 0.5% that started on July 1. 

“The provincial government decided to get greedy instead of continuing to give small business owners a break,” said Gage Haubrich, Prairie director of the CTF. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

YYC 007
YYC 007

So many small businesses are recovering from the very recent mandates and now he wants to tax them more. I’ve never seen a reason to think this guy has the brains of a bedbug.

Report Add Reply

