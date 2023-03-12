Statistics Canada data said more than one-third of Canadian households have difficulty paying for groceries, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“As inflation ramped up in 2022, Canadians reported they were most impacted by rising food prices,” said Statistics Canada Assistant Director Matthew MacDonald at the House of Commons Agriculture Committee.
MPs on the Commons Agriculture Committee blamed a lack of competition among grocery stores.
Statistics Canada cited findings of Canadian Social Survey questionnaires which showed young families, renters, and unemployed people were hardest hit by food inflation. The data said 35% of Canadians are experiencing difficulties paying for transportation, housing, food, clothing, and other basic needs.
Liberal MP Francis Drouin (Glengarry-Prescott) said he does not “want to point the finger at one industry more than any other, but we are here because we do have questions from our constituents.”
“People are worried,” said Drouin.
NDP MP Alistair MacGregor (Cowichan-Malahat) acknowledged every one eats.
“Certainly the people in my area on Vancouver Island, it’s a painful experience every time they are going to the grocery store,” said MacGregor.
Conservative MP Lianne Rood (Lambton-Kent) said lack of competition in the grocery trade has affected prices. Rood said the oligopoly of the grocery industry “keeps profits high.”
“We have so few independent grocery stores left in this country,” she said.
Competition Bureau Deputy Commissioner Anthony Durocher said the agency was reviewing the state of the grocery market. Durocher added the study is not an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing.
“Instead, we are proactively looking for ways governments can act to improve competition in the sector because more competition means lower prices,” he said.
Inflation in Canada rose 5.9% year over year in January, following a 6.3% gain in December, according to February 21 data released by Statistics Canada.
Prices rose 4.9% on a year-over-year basis excluding food and energy prices and 5.4% excluding mortgage interest costs in January. In those cases, year-over-year price growth slowed compared with December.
Food prices rose at a slightly faster pace year over year in January (10.4%) than in December (10.1%).
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
To crotcheyoldbastard, dairy and the feather industries are monopoly’s. Wheat and all grains prices are open market. Supply and demand determine their values.
The NDP is still trying to pin the blame on grocery stores and not accepting responsibility for their out of control spending. They just ran another 4 billion dollar budget deficit in BC this year. They do not have the tax revenue to pay for their bulls**t spending programs, so they are inflating the money to cover the cost, thus causing inflation. The NDP is incorrigible. Like all commies they never learn the fundamental truths about economics or the willfully choose to ignore the consequences of their policies. The prices at the grocery store will not come down until they cut spending money we don't have.
Yes, lack of competition is a major factor. But less so at the retail end. The real culprits are the dairy, egg, wheat, etc. marketing structures. These structures control supply and thus control prices. If these weren’t protected by the Canadian government, they’d be illegal under the law. And, they limit our ability to import high quality, lower priced products. Wouldn’t it be nice if you too could decide how much your employer or customer was going to pay you and they would be forced to agree?
Cereals, like wheat barley oats durum, pulses, like pease lentils, prices are not controlled prices, they are determined by the open market, the farmers do not control these. Milk and eggs on the other hand are supply management hence the “dairy cartel”! Do some research first before you start blaming all of us farmers!
Don't worry, prices on food will go up again on April 01, 2023, with the Carbon Tax increase, and again on July 01, 2023 with the new Clean Fuel Tax. Everything is delivered across Canada on trucks, and your grocery stores also pay for lights, heat and cooling. Your federal government needs your to pay for your crime of being a carbon based being, and expelling Carbon monoxide with each breath. You are the Carbon they are trying to rid Canada of.
I would observe that lack of competition is only part of the issue. The bigger issue is lack of Canadian Production Capacity. Most of the items going up in prices are imported from what I observe. Canadian Product Prices are stable.
Except dairy and chicken products, Supply Management added a nice increase to pay for the federal party lobbyists.
