Supermarket rising prices

Supermarkets are seeing rising prices. 

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Statistics Canada data said more than one-third of Canadian households have difficulty paying for groceries, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“As inflation ramped up in 2022, Canadians reported they were most impacted by rising food prices,” said Statistics Canada Assistant Director Matthew MacDonald at the House of Commons Agriculture Committee.

(7) comments

guest699
guest699

To crotcheyoldbastard, dairy and the feather industries are monopoly’s. Wheat and all grains prices are open market. Supply and demand determine their values.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

The NDP is still trying to pin the blame on grocery stores and not accepting responsibility for their out of control spending. They just ran another 4 billion dollar budget deficit in BC this year. They do not have the tax revenue to pay for their bulls**t spending programs, so they are inflating the money to cover the cost, thus causing inflation. The NDP is incorrigible. Like all commies they never learn the fundamental truths about economics or the willfully choose to ignore the consequences of their policies. The prices at the grocery store will not come down until they cut spending money we don't have.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Yes, lack of competition is a major factor. But less so at the retail end. The real culprits are the dairy, egg, wheat, etc. marketing structures. These structures control supply and thus control prices. If these weren’t protected by the Canadian government, they’d be illegal under the law. And, they limit our ability to import high quality, lower priced products. Wouldn’t it be nice if you too could decide how much your employer or customer was going to pay you and they would be forced to agree?

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Cereals, like wheat barley oats durum, pulses, like pease lentils, prices are not controlled prices, they are determined by the open market, the farmers do not control these. Milk and eggs on the other hand are supply management hence the “dairy cartel”! Do some research first before you start blaming all of us farmers!

northrungrader
northrungrader

Don't worry, prices on food will go up again on April 01, 2023, with the Carbon Tax increase, and again on July 01, 2023 with the new Clean Fuel Tax. Everything is delivered across Canada on trucks, and your grocery stores also pay for lights, heat and cooling. Your federal government needs your to pay for your crime of being a carbon based being, and expelling Carbon monoxide with each breath. You are the Carbon they are trying to rid Canada of.

John1963
John1963

I would observe that lack of competition is only part of the issue. The bigger issue is lack of Canadian Production Capacity. Most of the items going up in prices are imported from what I observe. Canadian Product Prices are stable.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Except dairy and chicken products, Supply Management added a nice increase to pay for the federal party lobbyists.

