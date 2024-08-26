Business

DAY LATE: Trudeau (finally) smacks tariffs on Chinese EVs

Unsold electric vehicle inventory in China. It's not just Canada that's resisting EVs
Unsold electric vehicle inventory in China. It's not just Canada that's resisting EVsYoutube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Liberal Party Of Canada
Trudeau
Evs
Imports
Protectionism
Tariffs
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
incentives to buy EVs
auto subsidies

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news