DAY LATE: Trudeau (finally) smacks tariffs on Chinese EVs

In a massive about-face, the Liberal government will follow the lead of the US and EU in slapping onerous 100% tariffs on Chinese made electric vehicles into Canada.In addition, 25% surcharge will be applied to the steel and aluminum products. The EV surtax takes effect Oct. 1 while the steel charges follow on Oct. 15.It follows the US which imposed a similar 100% tariff in May.Speaking at the Liberal cabinet retreat in Halifax, Prime Minister Trudeau justified the move on the grounds of protecting Canada’s own heavily-subsidized EV industry — to the tune of $50 billion — and some 250,000 jobs through the supply chain. "Actors like China have chosen to give themselves an unfair advantage in the global marketplace, compromising the security of our critical industries and displacing dedicated Canadian auto and metal workers. So, we're taking action to address that," he said.The tariff will apply to electric and hybrid passenger automobiles, trucks, buses and delivery vans. Although Chinese-made EVs aren’t yet a major factor in the Canadian EV market, it will also apply to brands like Tesla that has a so-called ‘giga-factory’ outside Shanghai..But critics noted that Trudeau had previously mocked opposition leader Pierre Poilievre for calling for similar tariffs as recently as two weeks ago.On Aug. 9, Poilievre called on Trudeau to impose exactly the same 100% tariffs on EVs, batteries and solar cells in addition to steel and aluminum. "(China has) massively subsidized steel, aluminum and EV industries. They're doing this with the goal of crushing our steel, our aluminum and our automotive production and taking our jobs away," he said.Poilievre also called for the federal government to end the $5,000 rebate policy for consumers who buy or lease an EV.“Trudeau is giving out rebates for people to buy Chinese-made cars,” Polievre said. .On Aug. 12, Trudeau responded by accusing Poilievre of wanting to scrap tens of billions worth of subsidies in the Canadian EV industry, mainly in Ontario and Quebec, while announcing federal subsidies for a Goodyear tire plant in Napanee.“It's a bit of a joke that Poilievre is suddenly talking about workers in the auto industry. He has said repeatedly that he wouldn't be making these investments in our auto industry. He'd be cutting our investments in EVs,” Trudeau told reporters at the time.“We have been there every step of the way, and the federal Conservatives continue to say they'd cut it all. They don't support it. They don't believe in investing in Canadian workers. So for him to suddenly turn around and say, 'Oh we're worried about EVs'? That's baloney.”