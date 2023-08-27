TransCanada EV

Rainer Zietlow set a world record for crossing Canada in an EV.

 Elric Popp

A noted German ‘adventure driver’ has set a world record for crossing Canada with the fewest charging stops in an electric vehicle.

World record map

The route Ranier Zietlow took across Canada in an EV.

Rainer Zietlow, along with a cameraman, drove from St. John’s to Victoria — 7,133 kilometres — making just 18 stops in seven days at an average speed of 81 km/h, a feat that has been duly noted by the Guinness World Book of Records.

TransCanada EV

New VW EV against two Bugs.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Got Ya
Got Ya

So who financed this, he should of stayed in Germany.

Report Add Reply
Frankyw55
Frankyw55

Let’s see him do that in our Canadian winter

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.