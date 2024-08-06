DEAD CAT BOUNCE: Global stock markets on a wild ride amid recession fears, war

It’s been a financial — and emotional — roller coaster ride for global stock markets, especially for those of a certain retirement age.After falling more than 1,000 points on Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average gained almost 717 points on Tuesday, recouping most but not all of its losses from the day before. It wound up 309 points, or 0.8% higher.Japanese markets gained more than 10% after its worst one-day losses since the Black Monday crash in 1987.But even with Tuesday’s gains, US markets are still down almost 5% or 2,000 points since July 31..Toronto stocks didn’t fare as well, losing 226 points or about 1% — it’s down about 1,200 points or about 5% since last Wednesday.Reasons for the sudden volatility were varied, citing everything US unemployment numbers, interest rates and currency fluctuations that portend a looming recession in the world’s largest economy. But savvy analysts pointed to the unwinding of the so-called ‘carry trade’ where traders borrow foreign currency — typically Japanese Yen —at favourable rates and buy stocks on US markets..While interest rates are going down in the US and Canada, the Bank of Japan last week raised its rates to their highest levels in 15 years at just 0.25%. That compares with 4.5% in Canada, although the prime rate for mortgages is closer to 6.75%.The US Federal Reserve is expected to lower its rate in September, which stands at 5.5%.The inherent volatility had a trickle down affect on other assets such as gold, which was down about USD$20 to $2,391 per ounce, the lowest since July.After falling as much as $5 per barrel in recent days, North American oil prices were steady at $73.02, up about eight cents on the day. Canadian oil was down about 98 cents to $58.54 — down more than $10 since July 8.Even crypto currencies took it on the chin. After falling below $50,000 on Monday — the first time since February — Bitcoin rallied more than $2,500 or 5% on Tuesday to close back above $56,562 but still well of its year-high of $73,135 recorded in March..Though the volatility may seem unsettling to some, analysts said the sky isn’t falling and to expect even more tossing and turning in the weeks ahead.New York-based LPL Financial noted that in 94% of the years since 1928, the market has experienced a pullback of at least 5% over three times per year and a correction of 10% or more at least once per year, even in positive years, portfolio manager George Smith wrote in a Tuesday report.“While such sharp declines in equity prices are concerning, looking back at historic data…reminds us that dips, pullbacks and corrections of 10% or more are a normal and healthy part of any bull market.“