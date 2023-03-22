New York Stock Exchange

Oil traders’ markets around the world rebounded Wednesday after banking fears in the US and EU eased.

 By Dave Naylor

That’s why it’s called risky business. After crashing through technical support levels this week, benchmark crude prices recovered lost ground Wednesday after central banks around the globe stepped in to shore up failing financial institutions in the US and EU.

North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was hovering just below $70 per barrel this morning after falling below $64 on Monday, its lowest in 15 months. European benchmark Brent — which originates in the Scottish North Sea — was back up above $75 after falling below $70 earlier in the week.

