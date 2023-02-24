The Alberta Prosperity Society (APS) Board and the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) announced CEO Dennis Modry has resigned from his position.
Modry was APP CEO since it was founded in 2022, overseeing a team dedicated ensuring Alberta is prosperous, according to a Thursday press release. The release said the APP saw significant progress in areas such as membership growth, public awareness, and fundraising under his leadership.
The release went on to say he was instrumental in helping to establish the referendum strategy to establish Alberta’s prosperity, freedom, and independence.
The APS Board appointed APP Chief Operating Officer Rejean Lavoie as interim CEO while they move forward with the search for a permanent successor to lead it. Lavoie brings with him many years of experience leading large projects to completion.
The APP thanked Modry for his contributions to Alberta’s quest for independence and wished him all the best in his future endeavours. As it says goodbye and looks forward with confidence, it remains dedicated to achieving its common goal of a sovereign Alberta.
The APP launched an outline for a future petition on February 2 to hold a referendum about the Alberta government negotiating new terms for its connection to Canada.
“Since Alberta joined confederation on Sept. 1, 1905, no Alberta Provincial Government has ever been able to protect the individual freedoms, rights, prosperity and sovereignty of all Albertans, businesses, and organizations due to the imbalance of power between the federal and Alberta governments,” it said.
The petition will be completed through a Citizens Initiative Act, which requires 600,000 signatures collected over a period of not more than 90 days to force a referendum. Since it is difficult to gather 600,000 signatures to a petition in 90 days, the APP said the solution is “to grow the membership to greater than 600,000 members wherein the contact information is housed in our secure and confidential database.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.