The Alberta Prosperity Society (APS) Board and the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) announced CEO Dennis Modry has resigned from his position. 

Modry was APP CEO since it was founded in 2022, overseeing a team dedicated ensuring Alberta is prosperous, according to a Thursday press release. The release said the APP saw significant progress in areas such as membership growth, public awareness, and fundraising under his leadership. 

