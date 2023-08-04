Bell Media

299 Queen St. west, the former headquarters of CHUM serves as the headquarters of Bell Media.

 Wikipedia

Despite racking up its best second quarter in almost two decades, the head of Montreal telecom giant BCE Inc. is calling on the federal government for “urgent” assistance to prop up its money-losing broadcasting and media divisions.

The company, which owns Bell Media — which in turn owns CTV, iHeart Radio and Crave — reported $6.1 billion in Q2 operating revenue on Thursday, up from $5.86 billion a year earlier. 

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

If your losing money . . . shut it down !

Perhaps if you started telling the Truth . . . things might improve!

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

I have a money losing business because no one values my business- can the government ruin independent media and help me out? This is blatant election interference. Trudeau is a dictator.

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Enough of the politician criminals supporting their parasite corp criminals that can't run an honest business.

Where are the free $Billions for the Taxpayer?

Scumbags! ALL of them are Scumbags.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

These media corporations are part of the Trudeau infected terrorist propaganda machine

Like Trudeau, they deserve death and destruction

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.