Governments must introduce policies to discourage consumption of specific food staples including red meat if the planet is to limit global warming to 2C over the next century, according to a report by the London-based Energy Transitions Commission (ETC), which also advocates banning the internal combustion engine and cash transfers to third world countries amounting to hundreds of billions of dollars per year.
In all, the ETC says investments in green technology would need to quadruple to more than $3.5 trillion per year if the world is to meet climate change goals adopted under thee Paris Accord. In addition to massive government subsidies for new technologies, governments would need to enact policies to make deforestation illegal which in turn would require restrictions on the consumption of food products like red meat and palm oil, it said.
“The scale of the required concessional/grant payments can be reduced by technological development, well-designed policies and changes in consumer behaviour which can for instance… reduce demand for products which drive deforestation, such as palm oil or red meat, and government action to make deforestation illegal,” ETC said in its executive summary.
The report said it would cost $130 billion per year to end deforestation by 2030, “but potentially much higher unless the demands which drive deforestation can be reduced — for instance, through a shift to plant based diets or the development of synthetic meat.”
The ETC is also calling for a complete ban on the internal combustion engine by 2035 “at the latest.”
Although the scope of the report covers a broad brush of investments in hydrogen, renewables and carbon capture, the overarching theme is the creation of a global framework of government policies to reward what it sees as positive behaviour and discourage others that contribute to higher investment in fossil fuels and actions that contribute to climate change.
It says the financial infrastructure to support such massive investments is already in place and the $3.5 trillion figure nets out to a more modest $3 trillion per year as investments in fossil fuels such as coal and oil are rolled back. Among its three dozen or so commissioners are C-suite execs of major financial houses including Credit Suisse and Bank of America.
Other key actions include various forms of financial regulation, targeted fiscal support for the development and initial deployment of new technologies, and net-zero commitments from financial institutions. It also advocates cash transfers of around $300 billion per year to developing countries to retire coal fired power and finance clean tech.
“Adequate flows of finance are the key to delivering a net-zero future and limiting the impact of climate change. Private investment, government and philanthropic money are needed to deliver the large-scale funding and international financial flows to ensure we move from targets to action and deliver a low-carbon global economy,” said ETC Chair Adair Turner.
Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston.
(15) comments
LOL well I guess we are going to miss the fake 2C limit... Alberta beef is OK but you just can't beat Saskatchewan beef!!
Reducing meat consumption has nothing to do with the environment.... and everything to with control of the people!
More BS for the garden. I guess I can take out a bambie or two for the BBQ. Rats, no guns... Buts, I have an F350 and if I delete it, it will burn vegetable oil from the garden. Haha, try again.
The progressive leftist wants total control over you. Our way of life is to be completely destroyed. The left are like rust...they never stop.
I just butchered a beef and got a large freezer full of meat! I do that every year and will continue to no matter what any climate cultist says! When a cow eats the grass down, the grass will grow faster using more CO2 for photosynthesis while releasing more O2! This is grade 7 science, or used to be anyways! These climate cultists are morons! Maybe we should do a cull on them!
These are arbitrary goal which mean nothing, except limiting our consumption of protein and B12 vitamins. That's what cults do to indoctrinate their new members.
CO2 is a building block of life.
We are being led down the path to destruction by literal cult leaders who believe we must destroy our entire way of life to appease the earth god so that she doesn’t destroy us. The problem is that the cult also has a large following of the useless idiots who enable the their high priests.
So the are showing their stupidity with more pushing the lie about the socialist dream of catastrophic failure we can expect which is leftwing bullcrap.
We are broke. Our banking system is collapsing because of out of control spending on dumb s**t we don't need. This whole Great Reset idea is dead in the water. The Russians and the Chinese aren't going along with it and we are bankrupt so that's that.
Some moron somewhere comes out with a report with recommendations that would coincidentally, yet again, harm both people and the economy. In the name of the "planet."
Hey guess what, I just published a report of my own entitled "foad."
Didn’t realize all those buffalo hunters were actually environmentalists .
LOL Don't think thats in my plans just bought another new bbq need to have something to cook on it.
Ahem, how about you lunatics foad
How about we start by transferring all the billions from Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, the Koch family, Bankman-Fried, Rupert Murdoch, etc. since these super-wealthy people seem to think that all of us poor people should become poorer while their personal fortunes grow. I say lead by example.
baby justine still following in daddy dearest's footsteps? eugene whelan, agriculture minister in the pierre trudeau government touted the same type of feedlot waste Way Back When. that's not altogether a bad thing on baby justin's part; it gives Harper a rest from justin's new wailing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.