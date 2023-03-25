Canadian farmer

New report says a shift to plant-based diets is one step needed to limit climate change.

 Courtesy CBC

Governments must introduce policies to discourage consumption of specific food staples including red meat if the planet is to limit global warming to 2C over the next century, according to a report by the London-based Energy Transitions Commission (ETC), which also advocates banning the internal combustion engine and cash transfers to third world countries amounting to hundreds of billions of dollars per year.

In all, the ETC says investments in green technology would need to quadruple to more than $3.5 trillion per year if the world is to meet climate change goals adopted under thee Paris Accord. In addition to massive government subsidies for new technologies, governments would need to enact policies to make deforestation illegal which in turn would require restrictions on the consumption of food products like red meat and palm oil, it said.

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

(15) comments

guest688
guest688

LOL well I guess we are going to miss the fake 2C limit... Alberta beef is OK but you just can't beat Saskatchewan beef!!

Paul S
Paul S

Reducing meat consumption has nothing to do with the environment.... and everything to with control of the people!

Majder
Majder

More BS for the garden. I guess I can take out a bambie or two for the BBQ. Rats, no guns... Buts, I have an F350 and if I delete it, it will burn vegetable oil from the garden. Haha, try again.

free the west
free the west

The progressive leftist wants total control over you. Our way of life is to be completely destroyed. The left are like rust...they never stop.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

I just butchered a beef and got a large freezer full of meat! I do that every year and will continue to no matter what any climate cultist says! When a cow eats the grass down, the grass will grow faster using more CO2 for photosynthesis while releasing more O2! This is grade 7 science, or used to be anyways! These climate cultists are morons! Maybe we should do a cull on them!

WCanada
WCanada

These are arbitrary goal which mean nothing, except limiting our consumption of protein and B12 vitamins. That's what cults do to indoctrinate their new members.

CO2 is a building block of life.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

We are being led down the path to destruction by literal cult leaders who believe we must destroy our entire way of life to appease the earth god so that she doesn’t destroy us. The problem is that the cult also has a large following of the useless idiots who enable the their high priests.

mcumming
mcumming

So the are showing their stupidity with more pushing the lie about the socialist dream of catastrophic failure we can expect which is leftwing bullcrap.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

We are broke. Our banking system is collapsing because of out of control spending on dumb s**t we don't need. This whole Great Reset idea is dead in the water. The Russians and the Chinese aren't going along with it and we are bankrupt so that's that.

Barnardo
Barnardo

Some moron somewhere comes out with a report with recommendations that would coincidentally, yet again, harm both people and the economy. In the name of the "planet."

Hey guess what, I just published a report of my own entitled "foad."

T.Macsymic
T.Macsymic

Didn’t realize all those buffalo hunters were actually environmentalists .

timagis
timagis

LOL Don't think thats in my plans just bought another new bbq need to have something to cook on it.

79f150xlt
79f150xlt

Ahem, how about you lunatics foad

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

How about we start by transferring all the billions from Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, the Koch family, Bankman-Fried, Rupert Murdoch, etc. since these super-wealthy people seem to think that all of us poor people should become poorer while their personal fortunes grow. I say lead by example.

Delby
Delby

baby justine still following in daddy dearest's footsteps? eugene whelan, agriculture minister in the pierre trudeau government touted the same type of feedlot waste Way Back When. that's not altogether a bad thing on baby justin's part; it gives Harper a rest from justin's new wailing.

