Bitcoin

USB storage drives 3D-printed in the shape of the Bitcoin logo sit in a case at a cryptocurrency exchange in Calgary. 

 Courtesy Sarah Rieger/CBC

Alberta is increasingly becoming the blockchain destination of the nation amid a recovery in bitcoin prices and strengthening cryptocurrency fundamentals. 

Bitcoin prices.

Toronto-based Hut 8 (TSX:HUT) — which touts itself as one of North America’s largest publicly traded “digital asset mining pioneers” — said it is continuing remediation testing at its Drumheller site, its second in southern Alberta. The other is in Medicine Hat.

Blockchain mining

Tags

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.