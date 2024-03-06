Doritos has Bud Light moment after transgender spokesperson fired for ‘depraved’ posts

Stupid is as stupid does.First it was Bud Light. Now Doritos is the latest company to get burned — metaphorically and literally — after it was forced to fire a transgender spokesperson after only two days on the job for inappropriate Twitter (“X”) posts.Samantha Hudson, 24, had appeared in a partnership with Doritos’ Spanish unit via a 50-second Instagram video dubbed ‘Crunch Talks’..However, it was forced to delete the video and end the partnership after it became aware of sickening Tweets wherein she wrote about committing ‘depraved’ acts on a 12-year-old.Born Iván González Ranedo, Hudson has described herself as 'anti-capitalist' and a 'Marxist' dedicated to “the abolition of (and to) destroy and annihilate the traditional monogamous nuclear family.” As a teen, she has also Tweeted — in Español — about wanting to do 'depraved things' to a minor.One translated post reads: “In the middle of the street in Mallorca in panties and screaming that I'm a nymphomaniac in front of a super beautiful 8-year-old girl.”.In another she says “I hate women who are victims of sexual assault and go to self-help centres to overcome their trauma. Annoying sl**s!”Hudson has since apologized for the Tweets, agreeing they “were pure provocation and in very bad taste. At that time I dedicated myself to saying nonsense, the heavier the better, because I thought that 'dark humour' was funny.”Already a backlash is starting to grow on social media, urging users to give Hudson the ‘Bud Light treatment’ and boycott Doritos products. But Doritos, realizing Dylan Mulvaney has already cost parent company Anheuser millions of dollars, quickly cut Hudson loose after only two days on the job..Mulvaney, meanwhile, achieved internet stardom in 2022 by launching her ubiquitous TikTok series, Days of Girlhood, in which she documents her transition from a young man to a girl.She's reportedly made millions endorsing products such as cosmetics and fashion apparel. She also appeared with President Joe Biden at the White House and has appeared with Hollywood celebrities.Mulvaney went on to earn $2 million from promotional work last year, including endorsement deals with Nike and Mac and appeared at the Golden Globes in January. In December she was named to Forbes magazine’s Top 30 under 30 list.