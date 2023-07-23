Cannabis

Photo Credit: CBC

 By Reid Small

A report from the department of Justice stated that since Parliament legalized marijuana, the number of people driving under the influence of drugs has doubled. 

Driving will stoned

Courtesy ecowatch.com

Bill C-46 An Act to Amend the Criminal Code gave police officers the ability to randomly drug test drivers.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

guest1121
guest1121

I don't believe driving high is a danger. Most of these people were driving high before it was legal. It's nothing new

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

How to destroy a country.

Report Add Reply
guest1226
guest1226

I am more wary of vaccinated drivers, than I am of drugged drivers. There are many reports of neurological damage from the vaccine. Our small city is experiencing this. Neurologically they are not even frequently mentioning the human mad cow disease that some got. One of my fellow hospital workers died of that. Helena

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

I have seen more dangerous driving recently in Calgary. Worse than a few years ago.

Report Add Reply
Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

I agree. I live in a playground zone and have nearly been hit 3 times during daylight hrs by fools talking on their phones. Cops don’t do much because they I regularly see them driving and talking on the phone. Distracted driving law. Big joke

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.