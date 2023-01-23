Dutch offshore wind farm

Dem Dutchies! Wooden shoes, wooden heads, wooden listen… as the saying goes. Except this time they did, looking to Canada for a critical piece of technology to help meet their Net Zero emissions targets in the construction of one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms.

Vancouver-based Ballard Power Systems on Monday announced an order for a fuel cell system to CrossWind, a joint-venture between Shell and Eneco to be integrated in the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind project. Bonus points if you can pronounce it. You kind of have to roll it off your tongue for proper effect. 

