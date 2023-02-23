Ed Dowd told Fox News' Tucker Carlson the increase in “cause unknown” deaths is because of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dowd is not an epidemiologist, but a “numbers guy” with a long career on Wall Street and wrote a book called “Cause Unknown”: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022.
He spoke with Tucker Carlson for an hour to explain the rise of unexplained deaths among young healthy people.
Dowd said “the only thing that changed is using common sense and deductive reasoning, [it] is a mass vaccination campaign and mandates. That's where I would start to explain that it's been detrimental to your health to be employed in [20]21 and [20]22. Because clearly, the numbers showed excess deaths have been higher for the employed and disabilities are higher for the employee. So if it's not the vaccines, what is it?”
Dowd said the COVID-19 pandemic helped get the central banks “off the hook” for a future slowdown.
“At the very least, it's a national security issue when this COVID thing happened. There were a lot of beneficiaries from [the] central banks, [who] get off the hook,” said Dowd.
“From what I saw as a global slowdown, they're able to print unprecedented amounts of money to cover up what we're going to have eventually as a global sovereign debt default that's coming. So they got off the hook.”
Dowd said it benefited the tech companies to have the pandemic to start a “new surveillance economy.”
“You had the tech companies excited, licking their chops, for the new surveillance economy. They knew that was coming,” said Dowd.
“So they joyfully entered into the partnership with the government to censor any dissent and that they were going to be excited about that future of capitalism surveillance.”
Dowd told Carlson the pharmaceutical companies saw COVID-19 as a big money-maker with unlimited vaccine boosters.
“You had the pharma companies, who were going to be able to make money off of what they saw were unlimited vaccine quarterly injections,” said Dowd.
“That was the plan at the time, quarterly boosters, under the colour of law.”
And finally, Dowd talked about the media companies making money off the pandemic.
“You have the media companies, who are getting caught [with] cash flows from pharmaceutical companies and also the government,” said Dowd.
“We found out the government paid media companies to promote the vaccine.”
Dowd said the groups who benefited became a “conspiracy of interests.”
“I don't view it as a bunch of people sitting in a room smoking cigars laughing maniacally,” said Dowd.
“I just viewed it as momentum built. It was a conspiracy of interests.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
