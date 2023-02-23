Ed Dowd
Image courtesy of Ed Dowd

Ed Dowd told Fox News' Tucker Carlson the increase in “cause unknown” deaths is because of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dowd is not an epidemiologist, but a “numbers guy” with a long career on Wall Street and wrote a book called “Cause Unknown”: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022.

Ed Dowd Cause Unknown Book
Tucker Carlson

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.