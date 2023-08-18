Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks

 Photo: Geoff Robins / CFL.ca

Three missed field goals by the Tiger-Cats helped hand the Edmonton Elks win their first game of the season in a rain-delayed game in Hamilton Aug. 18.

Elks quarterback and Niagara Falls native, Tre Ford, threw two touchdown passes to former Ti-Cat,Stephen Dunbar Jr., to secure his second career victory. The Elks defence carried their weight by sacking Hamilton’s hapless rookie quarterback, Taylor Powell, seven times.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(4) comments

edward schultz
edward schultz

Liked the Eskimos name - how about a name change?

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

So, the Elks franchise now has a record of 8 road wins over 3 seasons and they have NEVER won a home game. The former Edmonton Eskimos football team was a much better quality team on the field but they were plagued by very poor management. I blame that very poor management for the current lack of professional football in Edmonton. Maybe the board of directors can fire itself and retire the monicker, Elks, and finally overcome the hex this team is suffering. I, for one, would once again buy season tickets if that happened but not otherwise.

guest1019
guest1019

Is that Warren Moon coming out of retirement?

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

Oskiwiwi wah wah

