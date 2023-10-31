Elon Musk’s net worth drops below USD$200 billion

The world’s pre-eminent EV and social media tycoon is still the world’s richest man, despite taking a multi-billion dollar hit on both of his signature assets.Musk lost a little more than USD$41 billion in a little less than a week, falling to $193 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, after Tesla posted disappointing earnings and Twitter (“X”) saw its market value halved..“When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favour.”Elon Musk.Forbes put his net worth ‘slightly’ higher — at $231 billion — but both agree that the controversial social commentator is still the richest man in the world.That’s despite the fact the Guinness Book of World Records, citing Forbes, pegged his total losses at about $182 billion since November 2021 for the largest loss of personal wealth in history..”When things are calm he seeks out storms,”Biographer Walter Isaacson.Net worth is calculated on the value of publicly disclosed assets such as stocks and houses, so it’s almost impossible to give an exact figure.But Musk still has plenty of those. He owns 13% of Tesla, which saw its market cap slide 23% — or nearly $189 billion — since October 17 when it reported lower than expected earnings and prompting Musk to complain EVs are just too expensive. Tesla’s shares slid another 5% on Monday, which tacked another $7 billion in losses to the total. .He also owns 74% of Twitter (“X”), which he bought for $44 billion in October of 2022 and is now estimated to be worth just $19 billion, Bloomberg reported Tuesday — although that figure is in dispute given that the company isn’t publicly listed.He also holds 42% of SpaceX and 90% of tunnelling outfit The Boring Company which is developing an underground transportation system — presumably for Teslas — in California..Musk doesn’t seem to be too mussed up about it. And by all accounts that’s perfectly in character for an admittedly eccentric personality. ”When things are calm he seeks out storms,” his biographer, Walter Isaacson wrote.And even according to Musk himself: “When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favour.”