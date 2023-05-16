Enbridge Line 5

Enbridge is facing a hearing to shut down Line 5 — again.

 By Dave Naylor

The Canadian embassy in Washington is expressing alarm — again — at the latest attempt to shut down the Line 5 mainline that ships from oil to Southern Ontario via Michigan and Wisconsin.

On Tuesday the embassy delivered a statement on behalf of the federal government arguing against efforts by the Bad River Chippewa band in Wisconsin to “immediately and permanently” shut down the segment of the line that crosses its territory near Lake Superior.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(1) comment

lattery1
lattery1

Shut it down and let those eastern SOBs twist in the wind for a few months. Before winter they will be begging for the line to reopen.

