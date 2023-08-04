Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
A staff memo to Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault states that ratepayers can expect higher costs for electricity.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the department of Environment declined to estimate the additional costs consumers and industries might have due to “green” electrification.
“As the economy transitions to net zero by 2050, there will be increased demand for clean electricity to decarbonize other sectors such as transportation or buildings,” said the March 27 memo.
“Some experts are predicting that demand could double by 2050.”
“This expansion of clean electricity supply towards 2050 will increase costs,” said the memo.
The document was prepared for Guilbeault's testimony at the Commons Environment committee.
Cabinet has not provided specific information about how phasing out coal-fired power plants and mandating new electric vehicle (EV) sales will impact electricity rates in the future.
In 2016, the Canadian Electricity Association submitted a report to the Senate Energy committee, showing that infrastructure costs in the electricity sector were estimated to be $350 billion.
“That’s going to come mostly through utilities through rate hearings,” testified Sergio Marchi, then-CEO of the Association.
In a 2017 report Electricity Sector in a Carbon-Constrained Future, the Senate committee stated that they could not estimate the impact on ratepayers.
“Many Canadians could soon be paying higher electricity bills as the country tries to meet reduction targets for its greenhouse gas emissions,” said the report.
The department of Natural Resources warned of substantial increases in electricity costs due to the government's EV mandate. It is estimated that the mandate alone would lead to a 23% increase in overall electricity demand.
“The projected costs of the investments needed to enhance Canada’s electricity grid to meet increased demand from electric vehicle charging and the electrification of the economy more broadly are currently being developed,” said the Inquiry.
“The majority of grid costs associated with electric vehicles likely will be attributed to upgrades to distribution systems.”
Cabinet mandated the elimination of new gas and diesel-powered cars and pickups by 2050. Resulting increased demand for electricity “represents approximately 3.4% (by 2030), 16% (by 2040) and 22.6% (by 2050) of today’s domestic electrical power demand,” said the Inquiry.
The figures were requested by Conservative MP Warren Steinley (Regina-Lewvan, SK), who asked “What are the government’s projections related to the increased amount of electricity that will be needed to power the electric vehicle charging stations in 2025, 2030 and 2035, and has the government developed a detailed plan on how to increase the capacity of Canada’s electricity grid?”
we need to phase out liberal and ndp half wits.
The lack of intelligence they share is quite astounding, and to be honest, scary.
The good part is that this will hit ON and QC hard, which the oil restrictions won’t so much; give them a taste of their own green medicine.
Net Zero could be only accomplished by abandoning every technological, agricultural and scientific advance of human civilization over the last 200 years. The concept, unsupported by any verifiable scientific study, assumes that CO2 controls climate. It does not. Only 1% of CO2 derives from human activity; the rest comes from natural sources. The oceans hold 80 times more CO2 than the atmosphere.
Well just got my electric bill yesterday, it was double what it was tge month before, any one else em seeing this type of increase?’
Taxes included, 45.6 cts per kwh for the month of June.
Blue Mountain Power COOP, rural AB.
This is already insane!
So, does Trudeau and the Liberals have a plan for all these electric power grid upgrades that will be necessary? ROFLMAO
Maybe, like the economy, it will just take care of itself [wink]
The malinvestment in green electricity is going to reduce our GDP (increased cost...less competitive), increase inflation (government deficits), and higher interest rates leading to a downward economic spiral. What Canada needs is low cost energy from coal and natural gas. It is the high solar activity this year that is giving us the extra warm climate...the temperature of the thermosphere is rising and will likely max out with a solar maximum in 2025. Warming has little to do with CO2...it's the sun! Here is a quote from space.com: "Earth's thermosphere recently hit a near 20-year temperature peak after soaking up energy from geomagnetic storms that bashed Earth this year. The temperature in the second-highest layer of the atmosphere will likely continue to climb over the next few years as the sun's activity ramps up, which could impact Earth-orbiting satellites, experts warn." We need low cost energy to stay cool through this warming period.
Exactly
There is no common sense or good economics in this socialist can of worms. When are we going to do what is necessary to give Alberta the prosperity back that Notley and our stupid PM have destroyed.
