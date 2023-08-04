Steven Guilbeault

Steven Guilbeault

A staff memo to Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault states that ratepayers can expect higher costs for electricity.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the department of Environment declined to estimate the additional costs consumers and industries might have due to “green” electrification.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(10) comments

Alterego64
Alterego64

we need to phase out liberal and ndp half wits.

The lack of intelligence they share is quite astounding, and to be honest, scary.

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

The good part is that this will hit ON and QC hard, which the oil restrictions won’t so much; give them a taste of their own green medicine.

Report Add Reply
AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

Net Zero could be only accomplished by abandoning every technological, agricultural and scientific advance of human civilization over the last 200 years. The concept, unsupported by any verifiable scientific study, assumes that CO2 controls climate. It does not. Only 1% of CO2 derives from human activity; the rest comes from natural sources. The oceans hold 80 times more CO2 than the atmosphere.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Well just got my electric bill yesterday, it was double what it was tge month before, any one else em seeing this type of increase?’

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Taxes included, 45.6 cts per kwh for the month of June.

Blue Mountain Power COOP, rural AB.

This is already insane!

Report Add Reply
Vince_403
Vince_403

So, does Trudeau and the Liberals have a plan for all these electric power grid upgrades that will be necessary? ROFLMAO

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

Maybe, like the economy, it will just take care of itself [wink]

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

The malinvestment in green electricity is going to reduce our GDP (increased cost...less competitive), increase inflation (government deficits), and higher interest rates leading to a downward economic spiral. What Canada needs is low cost energy from coal and natural gas. It is the high solar activity this year that is giving us the extra warm climate...the temperature of the thermosphere is rising and will likely max out with a solar maximum in 2025. Warming has little to do with CO2...it's the sun! Here is a quote from space.com: "Earth's thermosphere recently hit a near 20-year temperature peak after soaking up energy from geomagnetic storms that bashed Earth this year. The temperature in the second-highest layer of the atmosphere will likely continue to climb over the next few years as the sun's activity ramps up, which could impact Earth-orbiting satellites, experts warn." We need low cost energy to stay cool through this warming period.

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

Exactly

Report Add Reply
mcumming
mcumming

There is no common sense or good economics in this socialist can of worms. When are we going to do what is necessary to give Alberta the prosperity back that Notley and our stupid PM have destroyed.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.