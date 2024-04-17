Business

Europe ‘returning to petrol’ as VW’s EV sales slump 25%

Volkswagen EV sales have fallen 25% in Europe while global sales of gas cars rose 4%.
Volkswagen EV sales have fallen 25% in Europe while global sales of gas cars rose 4%.VW
Loading content, please wait...
Volkswagen
Evs
Eu
Internal combustion engine
auto makers cut production of evs
2015 international Paris Climate Accords

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news