Pfizer Logo Sign
Image courtesy of Pfizer

European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla exchanged texts for a month before the largest COVID-19 vaccine contract was signed by the European Union (EU).

The texts have not been released and the European Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly said it is affecting the public’s trust and the problem will not disappear.

Pfizer CEO
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Courtesy CBC

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Pfizer Unable To Finish Press Conference As Spokespeople Keep Collapsing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsQjnv9Dwco

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Now why would they do that??? Scared of the truth??

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.