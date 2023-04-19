Electric vehicle charging station

Electric vehicle charging station In China.

 Courtesy of Caixin Global

Sales of electric vehicles continue to soar around the globe, accounting for 13% of all new cars on the road.

According to Bloomberg data, global EV sales hit 10.5 million units last year, up from, 8.3 million in 2021 and 4.2 million in 2020. According to the same data, sales of combustion vehicles appear to have peaked in 2017 at 69 million units and is now in structural decline.

China EV sales
Breakdown of car sales
China vehicle sales

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

