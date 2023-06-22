Facebook video denied
The standoff between Ottawa and Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg deepened Thursday after Bill C-18 — the ‘online news act’ — cleared the Senate and prompted Meta to begin blocking news content on Facebook and Instagram.

The bill, which is now awaiting Royal Assent, will require outlets that post news content — such as Facebook and Twitter — to pay for it.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

I never go near Fakebook.

Memo to WS: STFrick off Fakebook!

guest356
guest356

Of late I have noticed that whenever I type in a Query only MSM pages appear for about 3 pages, then you might, and I reiterate might, get a subscription link. Feels like the government is already managing the internet.

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

WS is a great online new source. I don't and never will go to Fakebook to get the pre-approved news that they have approved me to see. Same with LI and Twitter. News at WS is by journalists, not propagandists promoting the approved government narrative and filtered by the Tech Giant.

Good bye FB. Its a shame you aren't stealing content anymore. Don't let the door hit you on the way out.

ShaunPolczer Staff
ShaunPolczer

Thank you. As a former MSM ‘hack’ I really love working at WS. It’s a breath of fresh air. I love my colleagues, ALL of them are excellent journalists. We’ve got a guy who used to be CBC, a kid from Ryerson ( whatever they call it now) and former colleagues from the Sun and Herald. I love what we do, I love how we’re doing it and I really appreciate readers who appreciate it. My career has been rejuvenated. It’s been a long lonely time for journalists. Thanks, man. Stay tuned. The best is yet to come.

ShaunPolczer Staff
ShaunPolczer

You’re the ones making it happen, by supporting us. Thanks again, you have no idea how much it means. Tell your friends.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Trudeau is making great progress toward his goals.

