The department of Natural Resources research revealed that the commercial truck fleets are not adopting environmentally-friendly practices, even though they have been offered federal grants of $250,000.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the government identified transportation as a significant greenhouse gas emitter, responsible for 22% of all emissions.

Left Coast
Left Coast

The "Zero" Karbon insanity continues . . . .

"Recently, the people at NASA produced a map of the world showing our earth seemingly turning darker green. Why is it doing that? Because the plants and trees use carbon dioxide to grow. If we reduce or bring carbon dioxide to zero, plants, trees and vegetation will cease to exist and, in the result, so will all animals in the oceans and land because we need the oxygen that these trees and plants make out of carbon dioxide.

The very idea of eliminating carbon dioxide seems to show that the world population will decrease as people will starve to death due to little or no food being available from the elimination of carbon dioxide. Think about that for a while, the entire world will suffer under a Net Zero carbon dioxide ideology. Here we have to state that maybe this is what the “elites” want because only the most powerful will have access to food and other needs to survive. This is looking like a Bill Gates/World Economic Forum/World Health Organization approach to “force” the decline of the world population by using the fake ideas of carbon dioxide removal to sustain lives.

In a wide-ranging paper titled ‘Challenging ‘Net Zero’ with Science‘, Emeritus Professors William Happer and Richard Lindzen of Princeton and MIT respectively, along with geologist Gregory Wrightstone, state that Net Zero – the global movement to eliminate fossil fuels and its emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases – to be “scientifically invalid and a threat to the lives of billions of people”."

https://thewashingtonstandard.com/the-carbon-dioxide-scam/

northrungrader
northrungrader

Strange, everything in Canada is delivered on a large truck. The population is growing by 400,000 to 1 million people each year. Canada is one of the coldest countries on planet earth, and most of our new immigrants are from the warmest countries on the planet. I just don't understand why emissions are not decreasing. Oh wait, I am not as stupid as a Liberal, a NDP, or an EnviroMental, I do understand...

