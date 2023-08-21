Discounted veggie burgers

Taxpayers could be on the hook for protein plant bankruptcy.

 Photo by Shaun Polczer

It was supposed be a miracle on the prairies, turning plant proteins into delicious — depending on your taste — products such as vegan bacon, shrimp and ice cream.

In 2019, Merit Functional Foods received almost $100 million in government-backed loans to build a state-of-the-art plant for extracting protein from peas and canola in Winnipeg that was announced with much fanfare from Prime Minister Trudeau himself.

Vegan burgers

A ‘delicious’ vegan meal could cost taxpayers $100 million.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(3) comments

rianc
rianc

While Covid, inflation and interest rates played a part it is not the whole story. Most of the fake meat companies are all struggling as consumers didn't buy into it. Beyond Meat is also struggling financially due to a lack of consumer demand. Impossible Meat is what happens due to government involvement in business. Governments have a horrible track record of picking winners and losers since they don't factor in market forces and the consumer habits.

Report Add Reply
eldon628
eldon628

Go woke go broke!

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

Eldon love your clarity.,. Lol... what was it Ms. Smith said... oh ya I remember “Pound Sand”.., Lol 😆

Report Add Reply

