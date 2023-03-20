The Trudeau and Moe governments agreed to partner on a new five-year $485 million agriculture agreement to make Saskatchewan farming more sustainable to reach federal climate change goals.
The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (SCAP) is for “strategic agricultural initiatives.”
Federal Minister of Rural Economic Development Gudie Hutchings and Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit announced the deal Monday.
“Through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, we are investing in the economic, social, and environmental sustainability of the agriculture sector, while ensuring the resilience of supply chains,” said Hutchings.
“These programs and initiatives will create new ways for producers in Saskatchewan and processors to continue to improve their competitiveness while protecting our environment.”
"The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership will help build on the great work already happening in the agriculture industry in Saskatchewan," said Marit.
"This investment will see enhancements to existing programs and the introduction of new programs to position us to continue on our sustainability journey, while ensuring the sector continues to grow, prosper, and remain competitive.”
SCAP is a $3.5 billion agreement between the “federal, provincial, and territorial governments to strengthen competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri-food, and agri-based products sector.”
There are $2.5 billion in cost-shared programs and $1 billion in federal programs.
On March 6, Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced the Trudeau government was accepting applications for the SCAP, which on April 1 go into effect.
The SCAP agreements stay in effect until March 31, 2028.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
Any one in the west must beware of money from Ottawa. It is never free.
Well now the federal government is involved, expect any food from Saskatchewan to increase in price exponentially. The federal government couldn't show a profit from a lemonade stand. First they'd have to hire McKinsey to do a feasibility study, the SNC to build it, unionize it, hire only to Division, Exclusion and Intolerance principles, hire contractors to source the lemons, the water, and sugar. Spend money to develop a health and safety program. They would need financial advisors, safety supervisors, accounting, shop stewards, tax consultations, and never sell a glass of lemonade.
More reliance on Ottawa. If we did not send our taxes down there, we would not have to make these 'agreements'
