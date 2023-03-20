Saskatchewan farm
Photo by Lee Harding, The Western Standard

The Trudeau and Moe governments agreed to partner on a new five-year $485 million agriculture agreement to make Saskatchewan farming more sustainable to reach federal climate change goals.

The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (SCAP) is for “strategic agricultural initiatives.”

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

free the west
free the west

Any one in the west must beware of money from Ottawa. It is never free.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Well now the federal government is involved, expect any food from Saskatchewan to increase in price exponentially. The federal government couldn't show a profit from a lemonade stand. First they'd have to hire McKinsey to do a feasibility study, the SNC to build it, unionize it, hire only to Division, Exclusion and Intolerance principles, hire contractors to source the lemons, the water, and sugar. Spend money to develop a health and safety program. They would need financial advisors, safety supervisors, accounting, shop stewards, tax consultations, and never sell a glass of lemonade.

PersonOne
PersonOne

More reliance on Ottawa. If we did not send our taxes down there, we would not have to make these 'agreements'

