The Commons Agriculture committee on Tuesday suggested that Parliament should consider implementing a special tax on grocers who make excessive profits.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the committee heard from grocers who were questioned about their pricing practices and they denied the accusation of taking advantage of food inflation to earn additional profit.
“Despite the range of inflationary pressures, some large firms in certain sectors have reported record earnings, leading some to question whether firms may be contributing to inflation by driving up prices,” said a committee report Grocery Affordability: Examining Rising Food Costs in Canada.
“The committee heard from several economists on this topic, but their opinions varied.”
"The committee recommends that if the Competition Bureau finds evidence in its upcoming market study that large grocery chains are generating excess profits on food items,
The report did not outline the scope of a windfall profits tax. New Democrats in the 2021 election proposed a 30% tax on excess profits, defined as any net earnings above a corporation’s previous five-year average. A 30% tax would be worth $7.9 billion annually, according to a 2021 Budget Office report Cost Estimates of an Excess Profits Tax.
The Competition Bureau last Oct. 24 said it was reviewing a lack of competition in the grocery trade. No findings have been released to date. The same Bureau in 2013 approved a $5.8 billion takeover of 213 Canada Safeway Limited stores by Sobeys Incorporated and in 2014 approved a $12.4 billion takeover of Shoppers Drug Market Corporation by Loblaw Companies.
At the Agriculture committee hearings, the grocers who testified denied making too much profit from the increase in food prices. Gonzalo Gebara, CEO of Walmart Canada, testified on March 27 and said that the profit margin on groceries for Walmart went down last year. However, he did not provide specific numbers.
“I want to state clearly Walmart Canada is not attempting to profit from these inflationary conditions,” said Gebara.
“In fact, Walmart Canada’s gross profit rate from its food business actually declined last year.”
Loblaw Companies and other grocers have reported annual food profit margins ranging from 3% to 4%. Lobbyists have stated that these figures have remained unchanged from the profit margins before the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, the Agriculture committee also suggested that regulators enforce a Code of Conduct for grocers. This proposal was initially raised in 2014 by the former Commissioner of Competition John Pecman.
“If the government expresses a desire to move in the direction of a Code of Conduct and if we are asked to participate, we would certainly implement it and include it as another tool in our enforcement kit,” Pecman said at the time.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(11) comments
The only thing the Feds have been effective at taxing is “our patience”. Ineffective, incompetent and corrupt — the TruDOH way…
Bunch of morons...
First of all a 30% tax on profits above the last 5yr average is nonsensical- If it is based on profit in dollars, which it suggests, then of course a higher profit in dollars will be guaranteed to maintain a profit margin of even 3% if inflation has been over 8-9%.
Let's go after the real culprits- the governments' carbon tax and energy increases- That is the reason for the increases not the greed of business owners- the morons are simply trying to implicate others to take the blame for their corrupt taxes.
If I was a shareholder I still expect a return without being called greedy.
Please Trudeau- prorogue parliament and go on vacation until the next election to stop them from doing anymore 'to' us!
👍
F this communist regime. I don't want higher grocery prices (again) which is what this will lead to.
[blink][thumbup][thumbup]
ALL of the problems with Inflation & Supply Issues are caused by the same organization . . . the Out of Control Corrupt Canadian Govt & the Crime Minister.
It seems the sole purpose of the Competition Bureau is to create and preserve Canadian oligarchies. No regional businesses allowed.
If it moves tax it. If it keeps moving regulate it. If it stops moving subsidize it.
[thumbup]
No No No. Stop with the communism.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
