Groceries
Courtesy CBC

The Commons Agriculture committee on Tuesday suggested that Parliament should consider implementing a special tax on grocers who make excessive profits. 

Grocery Store Fruits and Vegetables

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the committee heard from grocers who were questioned about their pricing practices and they denied the accusation of taking advantage of food inflation to earn additional profit.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(11) comments

RafterKW
RafterKW

The only thing the Feds have been effective at taxing is “our patience”. Ineffective, incompetent and corrupt — the TruDOH way…

Report Add Reply
eshea
eshea

Bunch of morons...

First of all a 30% tax on profits above the last 5yr average is nonsensical- If it is based on profit in dollars, which it suggests, then of course a higher profit in dollars will be guaranteed to maintain a profit margin of even 3% if inflation has been over 8-9%.

Let's go after the real culprits- the governments' carbon tax and energy increases- That is the reason for the increases not the greed of business owners- the morons are simply trying to implicate others to take the blame for their corrupt taxes.

If I was a shareholder I still expect a return without being called greedy.

Please Trudeau- prorogue parliament and go on vacation until the next election to stop them from doing anymore 'to' us!

Report Add Reply
RafterKW
RafterKW

👍

Report Add Reply
Forgettable
Forgettable

F this communist regime. I don't want higher grocery prices (again) which is what this will lead to.

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

[blink][thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

ALL of the problems with Inflation & Supply Issues are caused by the same organization . . . the Out of Control Corrupt Canadian Govt & the Crime Minister.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

It seems the sole purpose of the Competition Bureau is to create and preserve Canadian oligarchies. No regional businesses allowed.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

If it moves tax it. If it keeps moving regulate it. If it stops moving subsidize it.

Report Add Reply
LOL (Little Old Lady)
LOL (Little Old Lady)

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

No No No. Stop with the communism.

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.