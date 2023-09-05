Pascale St-Onge

 

 Courtesy YourTV Halton/Wikimedia Commons

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge unexpectedly announced that the Online News Act would start being enforced by the end of the year, which skips months of planned public consultations.

In a legal notice released on Saturday, St-Onge admitted that the schedule for making these changes was "aggressive" and “accelerated.”

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Welcome to Chinada!

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

They're looking at the polls and beginning to panic.......need more control NOW........

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

That's my interpretation as well, but the polls are showing it's too late for them to turn internet censorship in their favour.

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Liberals doing what Liberals do. They will not tolerate dissent so they must control all media. By cutting out large international players they limit news access to Canadian legacy media which they already bribe with our tax money.

You know that slippery slope that we stepped on in 2015 by electing the Trudeau Liberals? Well we’ve just slipped over the edge and into the abyss! God help us.

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

This move proves that this isn’t about revenue for news companies but rather about totalitarian control over information.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

Canada is turning in to a CCP controlled country. Brain washed Liberal voters in Ontario are finally starting to wake up.

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[No explanation was provided for why the Act would be enforced so quickly.}

Ummm... my guess is Elections in the US, Election in the EU, Election (potentially), in Canada.

And the new clot shot, the protests over indoctrination, the housing crisis and the looming addict deaths {Here will be the true 'winter of death'}

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.