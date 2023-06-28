CBC Logo

Federal departments and agencies continued to spend millions on CBC advertising, while private sponsors abandoned the network, according to government records. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the network experienced a 25% decline in English television ad sales due to the loss of Hockey Night in Canada licensing.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Any person who works for CBC should be aware there days are numbered. The moment the Liberals collapse, their funding will end, and they will be done. No one respects them anymore. They have proven them selves to be FAKE NEWS.

00676
00676

I avoid the CBC like the plague. I would rather have no news than the indoctrinational view of the CBC.

notjt
notjt

I know that some of my tax dollars fund this propaganda machine bought and paid for by JT to aid in hiding truths behind platitudes and gaslighting....time for the CBC propaganda machine to go away .

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

There is no room in broadcasting for the CBC and that includes CBC Radio in any language. There are plenty of sources for real, accurate news and entertainment which makes the Liberal propaganda service completely unnecessary. If the Liberals want to keep it, they should fund it out of their party coffers.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

CBC is a dinosaur that needs to go extinct. T is nothing more than the propaganda wing of the Liberal/NDP regime, and is bleeding the taxpayer for billions of dollars each year.

