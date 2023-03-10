A Commons Industry committee report recommends broadening the federal migrant labour program to include restaurant workers and construction trades, as MPs complain about the chronic labour shortages in those sectors of the economy, according to the Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Employment and labour market participation rates have reached near record highs while job vacancies have grown,” said the committee report Small And Medium Enterprises In Canada: Charting A Competitive Future.
“This picture is complicated by regional and sectoral disparities.”
“The Temporary Foreign Worker Program was put forward by witnesses as a means of addressing immediate labour shortages and as a potential source of permanent immigration,” said the report.
“But to achieve these goals, witnesses said the program must be made more flexible on the needs of employers including small and medium-sized enterprises.”
Federal permits for migrant labour date from a 1966 Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program that allows farmers to import labour from Mexico and the Caribbean on eight-month contracts.
The committee recommended simplifying “the process for employers hiring temporary foreign workers by agreeing to expand certain categories of workers whose tasks and skills are similar, particularly for staff working in food services, agriculture, and construction.”
The report also recommended the department of Industry “undertake as soon as possible a full review of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program to adapt it to better meet the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises while eliminating any negative impact on the wages and conditions of Canadian workers.”
Witnesses to the committee complained about the ongoing labour shortages across the country.
“More than one in two are affected by labour shortages,” Canadian Federation of Independent Business Senior Vice-President Corinne Pohlmann told the committee.
“This grows to almost two in three in Québec and almost three in four businesses in the construction sector.”
“Modernize the Temporary Foreign Worker Program,” said Québec Council of Employers CEO Karl Blackburn.
“It has truly become outdated and does not reflect the reality in which we currently find ourselves.”
A 2021 report by the department of Employment said migrant labour costs jobs and wages in some trades.
“The impacts of the wage program may be significant in sub-labour markets,” said the report Evaluation Of The Temporary Foreign Worker Program.
“Wage suppression might be occurring in specific sectors and situations.”
Research suggested migrant labour costs Canadians jobs and higher pay in construction, trucking, beauty salons, restaurants, fish processing, and farming “where foreign workers are willing to work for lower wages than what a Canadian or permanent resident would consider acceptable.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(6) comments
Bring more migrants into the country? HELL NO!
Canada has had a plethora of immigrants over the past 15+ years, who exist on welfare, made almost no attempt to learn Enlish/French and who have NOT made any attempt to find work.
Having at one time myself lived outside Canada and been in a position where I needed to learn a foreign language (at 50+years of age) and having listened to endless horse manure wrt people's inability to integrate because of racism/young children at home, lack of basic education (and an unwillingness to learn, adapt or update)..... I call BS.
If anyone has been in this country more than 3yrs doesn't speak the language, work or is not pursuing an educational program...throw them out and invite immigrants who actually want to contribute and prosper.
Canadian Economy has been on Life Support since 2019 . . . were it not for massive Govt Spending we would not have survived this long.
Govt's Solution is to bring in 3rd world folks that will Work For LESS . . . .
Of course no one talks about the 100s of Millions that have been spent housing border jumpers & unskilled immigrants. It was reported a while back that even after a decade as many as 1/3 are still on Govt Assistance.
Millions of Canadians today are out of work, under employed or even living on the Street with financial, health & drug issues.
Long past time Immigration was put on the back burner, perhaps for a decade and the problems In Canada were solved.
This of course is always about New Lieberal Voters and of course the destruction of what little is left of the illusive Canadian Identity, just as Klaus wants . . .
And there goes your raise.
It appears these Government Committee Report just make up data to fit their view point. Labour Force Participation rates are not at any all time high as the report stated. Here are some points from a search on the Labour Force Participation Rate Canada Labour Force Participation Rate increased to 65.0 % in Jan 2023, compared with 64.9 % in the previous month.
Canada Labour Force Participation Rate is updated monthly, available from Jan 1976 to Jan 2023, with an average rate of 65.9 % .
The data reached the an all-time high of 69.3 % in Jul 1989 and a record low of 59.7 % in Apr 2020.
Stopped reading after Fed report...they are right out of control..
What about cleaning swimming pools?
