A Commons Industry committee report recommends broadening the federal migrant labour program to include restaurant workers and construction trades, as MPs complain about the chronic labour shortages in those sectors of the economy, according to the Blacklock’s Reporter.

“Employment and labour market participation rates have reached near record highs while job vacancies have grown,” said the committee report Small And Medium Enterprises In Canada: Charting A Competitive Future. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

guest50
Bring more migrants into the country? HELL NO!

Canada has had a plethora of immigrants over the past 15+ years, who exist on welfare, made almost no attempt to learn Enlish/French and who have NOT made any attempt to find work.

Having at one time myself lived outside Canada and been in a position where I needed to learn a foreign language (at 50+years of age) and having listened to endless horse manure wrt people's inability to integrate because of racism/young children at home, lack of basic education (and an unwillingness to learn, adapt or update)..... I call BS.

If anyone has been in this country more than 3yrs doesn't speak the language, work or is not pursuing an educational program...throw them out and invite immigrants who actually want to contribute and prosper.

Left Coast
Canadian Economy has been on Life Support since 2019 . . . were it not for massive Govt Spending we would not have survived this long.

Govt's Solution is to bring in 3rd world folks that will Work For LESS . . . .

Of course no one talks about the 100s of Millions that have been spent housing border jumpers & unskilled immigrants. It was reported a while back that even after a decade as many as 1/3 are still on Govt Assistance.

Millions of Canadians today are out of work, under employed or even living on the Street with financial, health & drug issues.

Long past time Immigration was put on the back burner, perhaps for a decade and the problems In Canada were solved.

This of course is always about New Lieberal Voters and of course the destruction of what little is left of the illusive Canadian Identity, just as Klaus wants . . .

earlhildebrand
And there goes your raise.

Vince_403
It appears these Government Committee Report just make up data to fit their view point. Labour Force Participation rates are not at any all time high as the report stated. Here are some points from a search on the Labour Force Participation Rate Canada Labour Force Participation Rate increased to 65.0 % in Jan 2023, compared with 64.9 % in the previous month.

Canada Labour Force Participation Rate is updated monthly, available from Jan 1976 to Jan 2023, with an average rate of 65.9 % .

The data reached the an all-time high of 69.3 % in Jul 1989 and a record low of 59.7 % in Apr 2020.

Farmboy19
Stopped reading after Fed report...they are right out of control..

Mars Hill
What about cleaning swimming pools?

