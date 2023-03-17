The railway “decided on its own initiative to add disciplinary consequences for non-vaccinated employees,” said Clarke.
Louison Tessier, a VIA engineer for 19 years, was fired on January 24, 2022. Tessier’s union, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, successfully challenged the termination. The Teamsters contract stated no member could be fired “without a fair and impartial hearing.”
When VIA fired Tessier, there was no “new recommendation from public health authorities” to justify firing employees.
“VIA never explained why on January 24 it was necessary to immediately terminate Mr Tessier’s employment rather than keep him on leave without pay,” said Clarke.
“The policy was unreasonable.”
Clarke ordered VIA to rehire Tessier and “remove from his file any reference to the termination of employment.”
VIA and the Teamsters will negotiate Tessier’s compensation.
Cabinet last June 20 suspended its vaccine mandate for federal employees. The mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements were introduced on November 30, 2021, though no public health agency order required it.
In one federal department, Environment Canada, employees were suspended though virtually its entire workforce, 99 percent, was fully vaccinated, according to an internal audit. Other federal agencies like the Bank of Canada suspended employees even if they were working from home.
At least 2,560 federal employees were suspended, according to piecemeal payroll records tabled in Parliament. The number of firings is unknown.
Attorney General David Lametti last June 15 said disciplinary measures were legal. “We are on solid legal footing,” Lametti told reporters.
“That is the analysis that I do.”
“Has the government done the legal analysis that it knows will stand up in court?” asked a reporter.
“I give my advice to cabinet, so I’m not going to give it to you,” replied Lametti.
“I’m not giving you a legal opinion. I give my legal opinions to cabinet.”
“I always believe that when we promulgate a law, we’re on solid legal footing,” said Lametti.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
So a precident has taken place. Rehire them all with backpay.
Can we hope to see a reversal of all non-vax firings?
Keep a tally on the main screen, like MSM did for Covid deaths. Strike fear into the hearts those in favour of oppression and government overreach.
