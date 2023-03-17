COVID-19 vaccine vial

A federal arbitrator ruled that VIA Rail violated the Canada Labour Code when it fired a locomotive engineer because he refused to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, how many government employees were suspended without pay or fired for failing to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination is still being determined.

(2) comments

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

So a precident has taken place. Rehire them all with backpay.

WCanada
WCanada

Can we hope to see a reversal of all non-vax firings?

Keep a tally on the main screen, like MSM did for Covid deaths. Strike fear into the hearts those in favour of oppression and government overreach.

