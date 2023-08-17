Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Destination Canada said Canadians must focus on high-value guests in tourism, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“We will target high-value guests from those geographic markets offering the greatest potential for rapid return on marketing investment,” said Destination Canada in a statement.
Destination Canada said wealthy foreigners are “naturally curious and seek culture.”
It said, in a corporate plan tabled with the clerk of the House of Commons, tourism operators need quick returns after disastrous COVID-19 revenue declines.
Industry receipts fell from pre-pandemic levels of $104 billion per year to as little as $58 billion in 2021 and $85 billion in 2022, with almost half of total industry revenues coming from Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
“For our industry to recover and prosper, we are sharpening our focus on the most valuable guests we can attract to Canada,” it said.
“We are no longer simply focused on attracting more international visitors to Canada and have started to focus on attracting travellers who yield the best return on investment for Canada and contribute to Canadians’ wealth and well-being.”
In other words, Destination Canada said value and values over volume. It added these guests are more respectful when they visit and interact with places and people.
It acknowledged high-value guests have a higher than average income, travel more often, and show intentions of travelling within the next two years. Since they return often to Canada, it said they “hold a greater lifetime value than the average traveler.”
Business travellers such as convention delegates were especially prized. This is because they spend more and stay longer in communities than domestic travellers.
Department of Industry figures show pandemic travel bans cost Canadian tourism operators net losses averaging $123,683. It said losses would have been higher if not for wage subsidies and other federal aid.
The Department of Industry said in 2022 a closed sign could soon appear on one-third of Canadian tourism operators who plan to shutter for good or sell after being hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It said the average tourism business lost more than $120,000 during the pandemic.
“A higher proportion of small- and medium-sized tourism enterprises have plans to sell, transfer or close their business in the next five years at 32% compared with 25% of businesses in all industries,” it said.
This is how to turn out attention away from the problems in trade and commerce. How about getting rid of all the regulations. The whole world sees the hate on Alberta, when Albertans are waiting to produce. $$S backwards. Only in Canada.
