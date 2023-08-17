Canadian tourism

Tourists from China take photos at Canada Place in Vancouver. 

 Courtesy Martin Diotte/CBC

Destination Canada said Canadians must focus on high-value guests in tourism, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“We will target high-value guests from those geographic markets offering the greatest potential for rapid return on marketing investment,” said Destination Canada in a statement. 

guest1226
guest1226

This is how to turn out attention away from the problems in trade and commerce. How about getting rid of all the regulations. The whole world sees the hate on Alberta, when Albertans are waiting to produce. $$S backwards. Only in Canada.

