Federal survey finds just 13% of high school students plan careers in skilled trades

Only 13% of Canadian high school students plan to pursue careers in the skilled trades despite an aging workforce and longstanding concerns over labour shortages, according to federal research.Blacklock's Reporter says a Department of Employment report based on questionnaires completed by 15-year-olds found roughly one-third of students would at least consider a career in the trades.“Many trades workers in Canada are getting older and will retire soon,” said the report How Do Canadian Youth View Careers In The Trades? “This means we will continue to need new workers to take their place.”The study found interest in trades varied significantly among different groups of students.“Certain groups are more likely to plan for a trades career,” said the report.“These include boys, indigenous students, non-immigrant students, students from lower income families and students who struggle with reading or math.”Those students were also more likely to report that their parents encouraged them to consider a trade. Family members were the most common source of information for students researching trades careers.The findings come after earlier federal research identified a stigma among young Canadians toward skilled trades.A 2021 Department of Employment study, National Skilled Trades Advertising Campaign Youth Research Final Report, found most participants attached at least some negative perceptions to working in the trades.“Most participants displayed attaching at least an implicit, and some an explicit, stigma to working in skilled trades,” said the study.Students who viewed the trades favourably pointed to good wages, long-term employment and the ability to begin earning money without first completing a university degree.Participants described the trades as offering a “good salary” and a “lifelong career,” while apprentices could start working after high school, learn on the job and “earn a solid living.”.Young people with relatives working in trades were also more likely to describe the careers positively, according to researchers.Those opposed to pursuing trades careers cited physically demanding work and described some jobs as “boring,” “dangerous” and “not as respected” as other occupations.Some participants characterized a trade as a “fall back,” “second chance” or “basic” career and expressed concern their parents would prefer they attend university.“Some felt their parents were among those in society who hold stigma against work in the skilled trades,” said the report.“Indeed, when asked how their parents would feel if they expressed an interest in skilled trades, many participants particularly young adults felt their parents would advise them to go to university.”Concerns over Canada's supply of skilled tradespeople have persisted for more than a decade.Statistics Canada research published in 2013 identified a widening demographic gap between experienced tradespeople approaching retirement and younger workers entering apprenticeships.The study, Education In Canada: Attainment, Field Of And Location Of Study, pointed to the growing number of tradespeople over age 55 compared with the number of younger apprentices under 34 available to replace them.