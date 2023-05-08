Volkswagen Logo
Industry Deputy Minister Simon Kennedy said the Volkswagen (VW) battery factory is expected to operate for “dozens of years” when asked about the Trudeau government's $13.7 billion in subsidies.

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne had previously estimated that the VW battery factory would have a lifespan of 100 years.

