The Weyburn CO2 storage project
Courtesy the Petroleum Technology Alliance of Canada

The federal government was busy doling out research grants this week for carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) projects even as industry leaders were complaining they're struggling to meet deadlines to slash emissions from their own operations.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson was in Hamilton Thursday to open expressions of interest for federally funded R&D projects focused on carbon storage and transportation funded under a $319-million program announced in 2021. The intake is also expected to support planning to address “technical, scientific or social licence barriers and generating knowledge to support the development of regulatory frameworks, codes and standards,” NRCan said in a news release.

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.  

