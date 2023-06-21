The Canadian International Trade Tribunal announced Wednesday there's a “reasonable indication” China is dumping and subsidizing wind towers into the Canadian market.
In ‘preliminary determination of injury,’ the panel concluded the windmills already are or are potentially “threatening to cause injury to the domestic industry.”
The inquiry was conducted pursuant to the Special Import Measures Act as a result of the initiation of dumping and subsidizing investigations by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). The CBSA will continue its investigations and, by July 20, 2023, will issue preliminary determinations and reasons for the ruling, it said in a press release.
The towers exclude the blades and hubs — only the towers — whether or not they are joined with non-subject merchandise such as nacelles or rotor blades, and whether or not they have internal or external components attached.
The units have a minimum rated electrical power generation capacity in excess of 100 kilowatts (“kW”) with a minimum height of 50 metres measured from the base of the tower to the bottom of the nacelle (where the top of the tower and nacelle are joined) when fully assembled.
The preliminary injury inquiry was triggered following a notification from the CSBA on April 21 of this year.
Wind turbines and parts are a $26 billion — and growing — industry. However, the Australian Clean Energy Council in November of last year warned China was using slave Uyghur and Kazakh labour in the manufacture of wind turbines and solar panels.
Xinjiang is the source of 4045% of the world’s solar grade polysilicon, which the US government has listed as a material “likely” to have been produced with child labour.
The tribunal is an independent quasi-judicial body that reports to Parliament through the minister of Finance.
It hears cases on dumped and subsidized imports, safeguard complaints, complaints about federal government procurement and appeals of customs and excise tax rulings. It also provides advice on other economic, trade and tariff matters.
