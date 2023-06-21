Wind farm

Windmills in southern Alberta.

 Courtesy CBC

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal announced Wednesday there's a “reasonable indication” China is dumping and subsidizing wind towers into the Canadian market.

In ‘preliminary determination of injury,’ the panel concluded the windmills already are or are potentially “threatening to cause injury to the domestic industry.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.