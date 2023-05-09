Genesee 2

Genesee Power Station near Warburg, Alberta, is being converted from coal fuel to natural gas. The conversion should be completed in 2023.

 Government of Alberta

The federal government is forming an advisory body to help it figure out how to spend more than $20 billion on electricity upgrades to help it meet its 2035 and 2050 net-zero emissions goals.

Federal Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson last week appointed 19 people to what he called an “independent body,” dubbed the Canada Electricity Advisory Council that will provide the government with advice on ways to decarbonize the electrical grid.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

