Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Federal anti-trust lawyers are investigating allegations of fake consumer reviews for Amazon products, according to Federal Court records.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Competition Bureau suspects numerous reviewers may have been compensated to provide positive feedback for Amazon products, potentially reaching into the hundreds or even thousands.
“Based on my review of the records and information gathered over the course of the investigation, I believe certain product reviews and star ratings on the Amazon platform are likely fake reviews,” Danielle McKenzie, a Competition Bureau lawyer, wrote in an affidavit.
“Recruiters use Facebook to recruit people to make fake reviews.”
The bureau asked a federal judge compel Facebook to disclose the names and addresses of 641 Canadian subscribers with user names like “Tiny Tom,” “Sexy Booty Shaker” and “Pretty Pretty.”
Facebook's legal team expressed its concerns the initial investigation was overly broad, as it involved a large number of account holders in Canada.
“At the outset, the volume of information the bureau proposes to request is quite significant,” wrote Facebook counsel Miranda Spence of Aird & Berlis LLP of Toronto.
Facebook management “understands the Commissioner of Competition has already narrowed the bureau’s request from 3,000 to 800 Facebook accounts.”
According to the court, Facebook has a user base of 29.4 million in Canada. Facebook generates annual revenues of $2.95 billion USD in Canada.
According to antitrust lawyers, there are suspicions Facebook users may have received cash or gifts in exchange for praising Amazon products they never actually purchased, which would be a violation of the Competition Act.
“The inquiry concerns fake reviews, including star ratings that are made on the Amazon platform,” said the McKenzie Affidavit.
“There are markets on social media such as Facebook where people are recruited to make fake reviews including star ratings.”
“Amazon subsequently makes representations that are based in whole or in part on the fake reviews,” said the affidavit.
“Consumers rely on these representations in making their purchasing decisions.”
Starting in 2021, federal investigators assumed false identities as Facebook users.
“The team observed posts on Facebook review groups and linked images or descriptions in these posts to matching product listings on the Amazon platform,” said the McKenzie Affidavit.
“The posts observed by the team were either visible to the public or to all members of a group.”
“I believe people are receiving free products in exchange for making fake reviews of Amazon products and reselling these products on Facebook Marketplace,” wrote McKenzie.
“There are certain Facebook Marketplace seller profiles that have listed a number of Amazon products for sale in ‘new’ or ‘used, like new’ condition using a copy of the product image and description from the Amazon platform.”
Amazon has not been charged with any offence, and it is unclear from court records whether the company was informed about the investigation. Similarly, there are no accusations of wrongdoing against Facebook management.
According to a 2019 study by the Bank of Canada, it was found Amazon dominates electronic retailing in Canada. The estimated worth of e-commerce sales in Canada is approximately $56 billion annually, as estimated by the federal government.
“Canadian online retailers responded to increased competition from Amazon by reducing product scope,” said the Bank report Amazon Effects In Canadian Online Retail Firm Product Level Data.
“The percentage of Canadian online retailers with revenues in a product category falls when Amazon expands its varieties in the category.”
Wow, the BoC figured out in 2019 that there are fake reviews on the internet, unbelievable. I'm no fan of retail giants like Amazon but unfortunately, the more market control they gain the harder it is to find products locally and with Amazon and the other retail giants profit is king, not quality product or customer service. However, Amazon is trying to combat the issue of fake reviews/reviewers with a program called Amazon Vine, where they make products available to qualified customers in exchange for an 'unbiased' review. IMO, the real problem is the amount of Chinese junk and counterfeit products on that platform that deters honest retailers from using the platform altogether.
This is actually quite concerning. Think about it. The FEDERAL government can demand the personal information from Facebook of accounts that it feels are not real. Just to identify product reviews.
That is paper thin reason to get personal information.
Who ever woke up in the a.m. and said..man I wish the government would investigate Amazon reviews. Why are the Liberals constantly passing bills that no one asked them to...while ignoring the well known issues that we DO want them focusing on. Like crime...lack of housing. Lack of doctors. Inflation..too high taxes.
This is just another attempt to erode privacy.
Liberals do nothing but take away rights and prosperity.
