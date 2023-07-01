Amazon
Courtesy of CBC

Federal anti-trust lawyers are investigating allegations of fake consumer reviews for Amazon products, according to Federal Court records. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Competition Bureau suspects numerous reviewers may have been compensated to provide positive feedback for Amazon products, potentially reaching into the hundreds or even thousands.

Facebook sign

Facebook sign 
Fed Amazon Anti-Trust

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

john.lankers
john.lankers

Wow, the BoC figured out in 2019 that there are fake reviews on the internet, unbelievable. I'm no fan of retail giants like Amazon but unfortunately, the more market control they gain the harder it is to find products locally and with Amazon and the other retail giants profit is king, not quality product or customer service. However, Amazon is trying to combat the issue of fake reviews/reviewers with a program called Amazon Vine, where they make products available to qualified customers in exchange for an 'unbiased' review. IMO, the real problem is the amount of Chinese junk and counterfeit products on that platform that deters honest retailers from using the platform altogether.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

This is actually quite concerning. Think about it. The FEDERAL government can demand the personal information from Facebook of accounts that it feels are not real. Just to identify product reviews.

That is paper thin reason to get personal information.

Who ever woke up in the a.m. and said..man I wish the government would investigate Amazon reviews. Why are the Liberals constantly passing bills that no one asked them to...while ignoring the well known issues that we DO want them focusing on. Like crime...lack of housing. Lack of doctors. Inflation..too high taxes.

This is just another attempt to erode privacy.

Liberals do nothing but take away rights and prosperity.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.