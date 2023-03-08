electric car

Feds chip in $3.5 million to develop an Alberta lithium industry

 By Mike D'Amour

For more than 100 years, Alberta‘s oil fields provided fuel for cars, but starting this year they’ll be supplying lithium for use in electric vehicles (EVs).

That’s because the federal government is working to secure Canadian battery supply chains after Calgary-based E3 Lithium was awarded $3.5 million in funding from Natural Resources Canada's Critical Minerals Research Development and Demonstration (CMRDD) program.

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.  

(1) comment

mcumming
mcumming

More socialist stupidity by the liberls.

Report Add Reply

