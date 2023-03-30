A $200 million venture to build a COVID-19 vaccine factory failed in Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos Quebec City riding. The cabinet is refusing to disclose the total loss of taxpayers money.
The company “spent all those monies,” a factory executive earlier told MPs.
“The financial details and information pertaining to the relationship between Canada and the supplier are considered confidential,” the cabinet wrote in an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons. There was no explanation.
Cabinet in 2020 awarded millions in subsidies to Medicago Incorporated, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Group, to produce vaccines in Duclos riding.
It also awarded the company an Advance Purchase Agreement to buy up to 76 million doses of pandemic vaccine.
None were delivered. Mitsubishi Chemical announced on February 3 that it was winding up its Québec operations with the loss of 600 jobs, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Total authorized support for this project was $200 million against which $101 million was disbursed in 2021 and $59 million was disbursed in 2022,” said the Inquiry.
“The agreement with Medicago has legally binding provisions to protect the taxpayer in the event of a default, sale, or other event.”
Cabinet in February put its total spending on Medicago at $173 million. Medicago said it had already spent the money.
“We are working to wind up operations,” Medicago CEO Toshifumi Toda testified at a March 23 Commons Public Accounts committee hearing.
“Some of our tangible assets, including facilities and equipment, or importantly intangible assets such as our intellectual property rights, may be sold.”
“We appreciate all the support from the Government of Canada,” said Toda.
“Funding was intended to finance our COVID-19 vaccine and the building.”
“We spent all those monies,” said Toda. He made no mention of any repayment.
“Who owns the intellectual property?” asked Conservative MP Stephen Ellis (Cumberland-Colchester, NS).
“Medicago owns it,” replied Toda.
“Intellectual property is a product of our many years of investment, but we did not prohibit in the contract if the government wants to resell the vaccine, and if necessary, they have the licencing rights to intellectual property so that the vaccine for the pandemic preparedness can be produced domestically in Canada,” said Toda.
“No doses and $173 million and Medicago owns the intellectual property and still owns the physical building and manufacturing capability here in Canada?” asked Ellis.
“Yes,” replied Toda.
“Wow,” said Ellis. “That’s great.”
Cabinet in its Inquiry tabling did not explain how much it expected to lose on the Medicago agreement.
“The Government of Canada’s efforts with the parent company Mitsubishi are based on the strong interest to protect the company’s world-leading intellectual property,” said the Inquiry.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(4) comments
Obvious money laundering. The regime just steals our money and funnels it to criminals. Not that we want their poison anyway, but still...
"Quebec City riding" "considered confidential" "76 million doses - None were delivered" "loss of 600 jobs"
I seem to recall around the same time Trudeau was announcing with great fanfare the multi-million of taxpayer money that Trudeau was pouring into this new Quebec health manufacturing plant that there was an existing health manufacturing plant in Alberta that had applied to Health Canada to manufacture the COVID injections but Health Canada turned them done. I believe the existing health manufacture closed their doors in Canada and re-opened a COVID injection manufacturing site in the US.
Whatever happens in the US (Solyndra) eventually ends up happening here, only on a proportionally larger basis. Canadian politicians feel less restraint with taxpayers money I presume. On the other had journalists seem t feel considerable restraint when it comes to reporting government mismanagement. As of this writing, nothing in the Post, Globe, Star, Global, and of course, the CBC.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.