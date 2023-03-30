Duclos
A $200 million venture to build a COVID-19 vaccine factory failed in Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos Quebec City riding. The cabinet is refusing to disclose the total loss of taxpayers money.

The company “spent all those monies,” a factory executive earlier told MPs.

Forgettable
Forgettable

Obvious money laundering. The regime just steals our money and funnels it to criminals. Not that we want their poison anyway, but still...

Goose
Goose

"Quebec City riding" "considered confidential" "76 million doses - None were delivered" "loss of 600 jobs"

Vince_403
Vince_403

I seem to recall around the same time Trudeau was announcing with great fanfare the multi-million of taxpayer money that Trudeau was pouring into this new Quebec health manufacturing plant that there was an existing health manufacturing plant in Alberta that had applied to Health Canada to manufacture the COVID injections but Health Canada turned them done. I believe the existing health manufacture closed their doors in Canada and re-opened a COVID injection manufacturing site in the US.

GW Epema
GW Epema

Whatever happens in the US (Solyndra) eventually ends up happening here, only on a proportionally larger basis. Canadian politicians feel less restraint with taxpayers money I presume. On the other had journalists seem t feel considerable restraint when it comes to reporting government mismanagement. As of this writing, nothing in the Post, Globe, Star, Global, and of course, the CBC.

